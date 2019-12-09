The Debate
Here's Why Kosovo Is Adamant On Boycotting The Nobel Peace Prize

Rest of the World News

Kosovo to boycott Nobel Prize ceremony after ‘genocide apologist’ Handke was announced as one of the literature award recipients

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kosovo

The Kosovo government has asked their ambassador to Sweden to boycott the upcoming Nobel Prize ceremony as a mark of protest against the literature award being given to the controversial Austrian writer Peter Handke, who is considered a 'friend and supporter' of former Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic. 

Behgjet Pacolli, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kosovo, has instructed the ambassador in Sweden to boycott the annual ceremony.

In another tweet, Pacolli slammed the Nobel Prize Committee for honouring the Austrian writing, calling him a  'supporter of genocidal policies' in Kosovo.

In 2006, Peter Handke made a eulogy at Milosevic’s funeral and catapulted to controversy for his close ties with the former Serbian strongman. He once described the Srebrenica genocide, in which Serbian forces killed large number of Bosniak men, as a 'massacre of Muslim soldiers' but later revised this position. In the 1990s, the controversial writer had been a vocal defender of Serbs as Yugoslavia had broken in a civil war. 

Slobodan Milosevic died while being tried at the United Nations War Crimes Tribunal at The Hague for genocide and other war crimes. 

The Nobel Prize recipients for literature -- Peter Handke, 2019 and Olga Tokarczuk, Polish writer for 2018 -- were announced in October this year. Since then, politicians, writers, people have lined up to criticise the Swedish Academy's decision. 

The Nobel Committee had to cancel the 2018 awards because of a sexual abuse scandal. It was revealed that the husband of a committee member was being probed into for sexual abuse along with allegations of misusing the academy’s fundings. 

Published:
