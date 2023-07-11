Jailed Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has claimed that he was shown the same speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in prison daily for 100 days. In a Facebook post, Navalny said that prison staff would play the same speech by Putin to him every evening.

Navalny is currently serving an 11-year sentence on various charges including terrorism in a maximum-security prison, the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow.

Why Putin's speech?

The prison staff where Navalny was jailed played the recording of the Russian President's 2023 address to parliament, calling it a "morale building activity".

Navalny is an outspoken critic of Putin and has called the invasion of Ukraine ‘stupid’, claiming it is ‘built on lies’. His supporters have accused Moscow of trying to break him to silence his criticism of the Russian President, a charge that the Kremlin denies. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

'Efforts to break and silence Navalny'

They have blamed prison authorities for not providing Navalny with proper medical assistance and voiced concerns about his health. His supporters also accused authorities of using blindingly bright light in his cell. The opposition politician has filed numerous complaints against the prison but all such have been rejected.

Recently Navalny also revealed that he faces trial for terrorism charges, which carry a life sentence of 30 years.