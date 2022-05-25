Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Loses Plea Against 9-year Jail Term; 'politically Motivated'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Tuesday, lost his plea against his new 9-year jail sentence under which he is supposed to be transferred to a penal colony with harsher conditions. Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, slammed the verdict as "politically motivated" after the court denied his request. Donned in a black prison uniform and jacket, Navalny appeared at the hearing from behind bars through a video link.

The Moscow court in its hearing said that the "sentence will remain without changes." The 45-year-old is already serving a two and a half years prison term after being convicted of violating parole on previous fraud charges. When the new sentence comes into force, Navalny will also be allowed fewer visits from family.

"Meaningless ... I despise your court, your system," Navalny said on Tuesday. "It is you, your system and Putin who are traitors again the Russian people," he added.

Navalny's appeal against the nine-year sentence rejected

According to independent news site Mediazona, Navalny had appealed to the Moscow court against the nine-year sentence slapped on him in March on charges of defrauding supporters by embezzling donations to his organisations in order to run for president against Putin. The court further stated that Navalny executed the acts despite knowing that his previous convictions bar him from running from public offices.

Navalny calls Putin's invasion of Ukraine 'stupid war'

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Navalny has been critical of Putin's actions. "This is a stupid war you started," he said on Tuesday after his appeal to reverse the nine-year extension of his jail term was rejected.

Navalny had earlier urged Russian citizens to stage protests against Putin's "military operation" in Ukraine, calling him an "obviously insane czar." On Tuesday, Navalny also warned Putin of a "historic defeat" if he continued to devastate Ukraine.

(Image: AP)