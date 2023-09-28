Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny Says He'll Be Sent To Strictest Prison Cell For One Year

Kremlin's critic, the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Wednesday said that just a day after the Russian court rejected his appeal against the 19-year sentence, he was told that he would be transferred to the strictest prison cell for at least one year."Yesterday, right after my appeal, I was taken to a commission and told that due to my incorrigibility, I will be transferred to an 'EPKT' for 12 months," Navalny said on X, formerly Twitter. He continued that the cell that he will be transferred to is renowned for the harshest confinement conditions.

"A year of EPKT is the strictest possible punishment in all kinds of prisons," Russia's President Vladimir Putin's political rival said.

Currently, Navalny is held in the maximum-security IK-6 prison 250 kilometres east of Moscow. His allies have said that his health had drastically deteriorated in the confinement due to poor conditions and that he was inadequately fed and tortured. The court's ruling will now send him to a harsher "special-regime" facility in an unknown location.

On August 4, a Moscow City Court had convicted political opponent of Russia Navalny on charges of extremism. Despite being held in a prison, Navalny has widely criticised Kremlin's military offensive in Ukraine, and has called on the Russians not to lose "the will to resist."

Navalny's draconian assessment of Russia's war

Earlier, Putin's staunch critic Navalny detailed a stark analysis of the war as US President Joe Biden made an in-person visit to the war-torn Kyiv, asserting that Russia's defeat in the ongoing offensive in Ukraine is "inevitable". In a statement that was published on the official website of Navalny's anti-corruption firm—FKB, Navalny summarized 15 points about the ongoing Russia offensive.

Navalny asked the Russian government of Vladimir Putin for the restoration of the national administrative line and borders with Ukraine as enshrined in the 1991 agreement. In 1991, Ukraine was declared a new independent state that inherited the territory, and its boundaries were demarcated, separating it from the Ukrainian SSR. Navalny asked the Russian government to "return the peninsula of Crimea to Ukraine" which was annexed by Russia's forces in 2014. The jailed opposition leader said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin must pay the war reparations to Ukraine for inflicting damage and widespread destruction on Kyiv's infrastructure, and wreaking heavy loss of lives with its so-called "special military operation."