Ilya Yashin, who is a Russian politician and a Kremlin critic, has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison by a Moscow court on Friday, according to a report from Sputnik news. He allegedly spread false information about the Russian army. The court decided to "impose a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of 8.5 years with serving a sentence in a general-regime colony".

The Russian investigation stated that in April, he broadcasted a video on YouTube spreading "false" information about the actions of the Russian army in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Western nations claim that Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha whilst Moscow claims the allegation "false".

Lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, Peter Stano, said that the judgemement Kremlin Critic Ilya Yashin received was politically motivated.

EU criticises the judgement

He demanded that the Russian government release the Kremlin critic and all other political prisoners "immediately and unconditionally". Russia has categorised Ilya Yashin as a foreign agent. The Sputnik report states that as the verdict has not entered into force yet, as a result of which he can still appeal the decision.

What explains Russia's behavior?

In recent history, western nations have often sought to undermine Russia by using individual Russians to their advantage. This tactic has been employed in a variety of ways, including by manipulating the actions of individual Russians in order to advance western interests and by exploiting the internal divisions within Russian society. One example of this can be seen in the way that western nations have supported dissident groups within Russia. During the Cold War, the United States and other western countries provided financial and other forms of support to Russian dissidents who were critical of the Soviet government. This support allowed these dissidents to operate more freely and to raise awareness of the human rights abuses taking place in the Soviet Union.

The Kremlin is convinced that western nations use individual Russians to undermine Russia. They believe that western countries have sought to exploit the internal divisions within Russian society. Speculation about western nations having frequently supported separatist movements within Russia in an effort to weaken the country coupled with incendiary statements of American officials on Russia has not helped. For instance, there is speculation that the United States provided financial and other forms of support to separatist groups in Chechnya, which has long been a source of conflict within Russia. In the highly unlikely event that the US did nothing of the sort, the statements made by US officials and politicians is enough to convince Russians that the US was involved. US senators speaking in a manner about Russia that reminds the Russian president of Roman Senator Marcus Porcius Cato's speeches, in which Cato kept saying "Carthage must be destroyed" is problematic. This fear of loss of sovereignty explains Russia's actions.

How western nations perceive Russia's actions?

Western nations claim that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, uses the veil of national interest to crackdown and imprison his opponents. This tactic involves using the rhetoric of patriotism and national security to justify oppressive measures against individuals or groups who are seen as "opponents". Putin has used the threat of foreign influence to crackdown on his opponents. In particular, he has accused individuals and groups who criticize the Russian government of being agents of western powers, and has used this as a justification for cracking down on them.

This has included the arrests and imprisonment of individuals who have been accused of receiving funding from western organizations, even if there is no evidence to support these allegations. These actions have not been limited to Russians who are unpatriotic or Russians who genuinely pose a risk to social coherence. Russian nationalists who are competitors of Putin have also been targeted and ended up in prison. Aexei Navalny's fate is an example of this. Navalny is not a liberal, not a Europhile, he is a Russian nationalist. Despite that, he is in prison.