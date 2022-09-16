Kremlin Dismisses Reports Of Assassination Attempt On Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed reports about an alleged assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response to a question regarding the alleged attack on Putin, Peskov said, "No." Peskov's response comes after reports claimed that the Kremlin head survived an assassination attempt after his convoy was attacked while he was on his way to his residence.

According to a report in Euro Weekly News, a Kremlin insider told the General GVR Telegram channel that Putin was travelling in a decoy motorcade when the incident took place. However, the outlet did not reveal the details regarding when the assassination attempt took place. According to the information shared on the Telegram channel, Putin's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel followed by heavy smoke.

Report claimed arrests made over assassination attempt

While Putin was unharmed after his car was driven to safety by the officials, the security services have made several arrests over the assassination attempt. The report further claimed that some of Putin's bodyguards have "disappeared" amid claims that the Russian President's movements were compromised. Kremlin leader Putin was travelling in the third of his five vehicles. Notably, reports have been claiming that Putin is suffering from illnesses and even surviving assassination attempts ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," the EuroWeekly News said citing Telegram channel. "In Putin’s car a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke," it added.

Putin suffering from 'serious illnesses': Ukrainian official

In May, a Ukrainian defence official claimed that Russian President Putin survived an assassination attempt about two months ago. In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, claimed that an "absolutely unsuccessful attempt" to kill Putin took place around two months back. Budanov told the media outlet that "there was an attempt to assassinate Putin". He claimed that Putin was attacked by "representatives of the Caucasus". Budanov also claimed that Putin is suffering from "several serious illnesses" including cancer. He claimed that Putin "will not die tomorrow" and that he has "at least a few years left."

