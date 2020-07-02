Kremlin Hails Landslide Victory That Cleared Way To Extend Valdimir Putin's Term

After almost 78 per cent of Russian voters approved the sweeping amendments to the constitution, Kremlin has hailed the landslide victory on July 2. This victory will enable Russian President Vladimir Putin to acquire the office until 2036 and reportedly Kremlin said that the result of the voting revealed the public’s trust in him. On the other hand, the Kremlin critics have questioned the numbers that were derived after a seven-day voting procedure.

According to international media reports, 77.9 per cent people voted for the most drastic changes in the country’s constitution since it was adopted while 21.3 per cent voted against them. Russia’s Central Election Commission said that all votes of the precincts were counted by the morning of July 2 and reportedly the turnout exceeded 64 per cent. Moreover, this voting also showcased the greatest level of support for Vladimir Putin who has not left the leadership of the country since the last ten years.

Russians ‘should stop thinking about successors’

One of the closest allies of the Russian President and a senior lawmaker in the country, Andrei Klishas had previously said that the citizens should stop thinking about who will hold the presidential office after Vladimir Putin. While talking to a local newspaper, Klishas has said that Russians should get accustomed to the idea that most things in the country will ‘remain the same’. Klishas, who is also contributed to steering the significant amendment, said that it would put aside the ‘issue of successors’.

Meanwhile, Putin had also revealed his plans of running for the president for the fifth time in 2024 citing the risk of government being jeopardised with any other successor. Putin has said in a television documentary which was aired on June 21 that he has not ‘ruled out such possibility’ but he had said it would happen only if the amendment in the constitution is approved in the parliament. The Russian President also said that he not yet made a definite decision on the same.

