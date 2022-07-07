Kremlin Reacts Over News Of UK PM Johnson's Resignation; 'Russia Doesn't Like Him Either'

Boris Johnson, resigned as leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, and the Kremlin rejoiced at the news. Some Russian officials even suggested that Johnson's downfall is due to his support for Ukraine. The UK PM's downfall followed his decision to arm Ukraine against the Russians, according to Maria Zakharova, the top spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry.

He (Boris Johnson) doesn’t like us, we don’t like him either,” Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman remarked at a press conference on July 7.

"The moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia. Russia cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it – and then choke on them," Zakharova said.

The Kremlin's cold shoulder comes after Johnson threw his full support behind Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24. Johnson has been vocal in his support for Ukraine in recent months, much to Russian President Vladimir Putin's chagrin. Boris Johnson even made a few trips to Kyiv, where he met with the war-torn country's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Boris Johnson resigns as leader of Conservative Party

Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, clearing the way for the appointment of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers resigned from his scandal-plagued government. Johnson, 58, announced his resignation after a wave of resignations from his top team in protest of his leadership, but he will remain prime minister until a successor is elected.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson told reporters said outside 10 Downing Street.

After three tumultuous years in office marked by Brexit, the Covid pandemic, and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity, he said a Tory leadership race would be announced next week. The resignations of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid came late on Juky 5. Michelle Donelan, the UK Education Minister, resigned on July 7, just two days after taking office.

Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, overcoming a string of setbacks and scandals that would have doomed other politicians. But, after a slew of high-profile resignations from his scandal-plagued government, the luck of a man once compared to a "greased piglet" for his ability to avoid controversies finally ran out.

Image: AP