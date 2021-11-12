Kremlin Refutes US Media Reports Claiming Russia Intends To 'invade Ukrainian Land'

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports claiming Russia's intentions to "invade Ukrainian territory." Terming those reports as "false" and "groundless," he blasted such outlets for attempting to stir up tensions between Russia and other countries, reported news agency Sputnik. Peskov went on to say that Russian military movements on Russian soil should not be a source of concern for anyone and Moscow poses no threat to anyone.

Several US media outlets had previously reported a military buildup on Russia's side of the Ukraine border. Meanwhile, Moscow dismissed the reports as part of a smear effort against the Kremlin. "Russia is progressing at its own pace. We go about our business and, if required, take steps to safeguard our security if our enemies engage in provocative actions near our borders," Peskov was quoted as saying by the news agency.

'Moscow will never attack Ukraine unless it is provoked'

Meanwhile, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky remarked that Moscow will never attack Ukraine unless it is provoked by its neighbour or someone else. He also cited numerous threats from Ukraine and aggressive activities by US warships in the Black Sea as provocative actions, reported The Associated Press (AP). "So, every day is a very difficult day to avoid a direct clash in the Black Sea. We warned our American colleagues that this is a real provocation," he said reporters as reported by the news agency. Earlier, the Joe Biden administration expressed concern over Russia's military movement near Ukraine's border.

On Wednesday, November 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Washington where they held a discussion on a range of topics, including "unusual Russian military activities." Blinken stated that the US was closely monitoring Russia's operations and that the issue would be discussed with allies and partners in the future. According to him, any Russian escalation along the Ukraine border will be of considerable concern, adding that the US is looking for methods to de-escalate tensions between the two nations. Blinken underscored Moscow's previous border activities and claimed that the United States was unaware of Russia's current intentions, reported The AP.

Image: AP