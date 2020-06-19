Kremlin Rejects John Bolton's Statement, Says 'Putin Can't Play Trump Like Fiddle'

Kremlin has rejected US President Donald Trump’s former security adviser John Bolton's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin can play Trump ‘like a fiddle’. According to international media reports, in a conference call with reporters Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on June 18 that ‘No, Putin can’t play Trump like a fiddle’. Earlier, Bolton, who is being repeatedly targetted by the US President for his “book of lies”, said in an interview with an international media outlet that Putin is ‘smart, tough’ and has the ability to control Trump. He also added that the Russian President does 'not need to worry' about the US President.

Meanwhile, Trump has claimed that John Bolton’s memoir is “pure fiction” and recently, the ex-NSA has called the 45th US President as ‘not fit for office'. Despite saying that most claims made by Bolton in ‘The Room Where It Happened’ never actually took place, the Trump administration is seeking legal effort to halt the release of the book and will reportedly go to court on June 19 (local time). Unphased by Trump’s constant bashing on Twitter and being called a “wacko”, John Bolton has said that the US President is ‘stunningly uninformed’.

Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump was more focussed on reelection: Bolton

According to the extracts of the exclusive interview with ABC which will be aired on June 21, John Bolton has said that Donald Trump does not have ‘the competence to carry out the job’. According to former security adviser in the Trump administration who has been with the US President during his meetings with leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has claimed that Trump can be conveniently manipulated by foreign adversaries. Bolton said that Donald Trump was ‘focussed on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by wayside’.

Bolton’s book has seemingly rocked the White House since it was announced. From Trump administration trying to block the memoir to the US President calling him a “wacko”, the ex-NSA has made some ‘interesting’ revelations against Donald Trump. Bolton has not only claimed that Trump “pleaded” China to support his reelection campaign but has also accused the 45th US President of “lying” while in the office. Amid all these allegations, Trump took on Twitter to bash Bolton and call him “disgruntled boring fool”. However, the book is due for release on June 23.

