Kremlin reminds Hillary Clinton about her 2009 gaffe after she takes a jibe at Putin

Russia has hit back at US former State Secretary Hillary Clinton after she took a jibe at President Vladimir Putin for his NATO expansion concerns on Wednesday, September 29. Clinton mocked Vladimir Putin for his concerns about NATO’s expansion on Tuesday, September 26. Clinton made the comments during an event celebrating her significant contributions to American diplomacy as the 67th secretary of state

Kremlin's response to Hillary Clinton

Kremlin responded to the former US Secretary of State by reminding her of her 2009 gaffe, when she sought to “reset” relations with Russia with a button mislabelled as “overload” in Russian, reported The Independent. Questioning her recent remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, " It is clear that this was probably not a deliberate mistake, but very telling.” Further, he added, “It is probably necessary to remind Mrs. Clinton of the numerous waves of NATO expansion and the approach of the alliance’s military infrastructure to our borders.”

Clinton takes a jibe at Putin

At the event, she was welcomed by current State Secretary Antony Blinken. She addressed the event by thanking Blinken for his contributions to the country. Taking a Jibe at Putin, Clinton said, "And we have seen the continuation of a lot of the values and priorities that we worked on into the Biden administration. And in looking across the globe, defending democracy in Ukraine, expanding NATO – just an aside; too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself. " This drew laughter from the crowd of State Department employees and other guests.

Further, on Putin's concern about NATO expansion, she added that the US has always said that people are not forced to join NATO rather they choose and want to join NATO. "And so indeed, defending democracy in Ukraine, expanding NATO, facing down Russian aggression, managing the challenges from China using creative diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific – from the Quad to AUKUS to the historic Camp David meeting between the Japanese and South Korean leaders – and strengthening our alliances and partnerships," said Clinton, as per the US State Department press statement.