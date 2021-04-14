Kremlin Reviewing Joe Biden's Proposal Of Summit With President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin on Wednesday agreed to consider the United States’ proposal of holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions between the two countries escalated after US state secretary Antony Blinken and NATO held talks with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. In a more diplomatic approach, Joe Biden on Tuesday made a phone call to his Russian counterpart, asking to participate in a summit "in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," the White House said in a press release.

Biden’s call came amid Ukraine [US’ ally] and Moscow’s skirmishes surrounding the massive military buildup of Russian armed forces along Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea. Demonstrating an ‘unwavering support’ to Kyiv against Russia’s aggression, Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Brussels to hold a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

The White House on Wednesday said, that Biden asked Russia to deescalate tensions and instead opt for a more diplomatic approach to reach mutual resolutions. Biden had earlier said, at a presser, that the days of the US “rolling over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin were “gone”, making reference to the Republican President Trump’s bias towards Kremlin. In his recent phone call, Biden informed Russia about the US' commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He voiced concerns over the Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders.

"President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with US interests," the White House said Tuesday in a statement. It added, that the US president asked Russia “to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty.” The White House continued, “President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference. “

Kremlin says 'reviewing'

In a separate statement, meanwhile, Kremlin acknowledged Biden’s move saying, "Both sides expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue on the most important areas of ensuring global security.” Kremlin said that Biden “expressed interest in normalizing the state of affairs on the bilateral track and establishing stable and predictable cooperation on pressing issues such as Iran nuclear deal, Afghanistan and climate change.” It added that Russia was reviewing the United States' request about the summit with the Russian leader.

