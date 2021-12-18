Kremlin Says Joe Biden Is Unwilling To Recognise Russia's ‘red Line’ Security Concerns

Amid the ongoing rift between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that the United States doesn’t want to recognise Russian concerns over ‘red lines’ or its national interests. In recent months Moscow has repeatedly expressed dismay about the eastward expansion of NATO, US attempts to pull Ukraine into the alliance and potential stationing of missiles and other offensive weapons there. Now, according to Sputnik, Peskov has said that earlier this month while Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about ‘red lines’ and Russia’s national interests, his American counterpart Joe Biden spoke about his “unwillingness to recognise red lines”.

Speaking to Russian television, Peskov said that Putin and Biden disagree on a number of important issues, including the US’ continued refusal to recognise Russia's ‘red line’ security concerns. But he also added that the tone of the discussions between the two leaders has always remained respectful. While asserting that Putin and Biden are not friends, Peskov said that the discussions between the two have, however, remained “mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike”.

“At the very least, we can say that Putin and Biden are comfortable in speaking to one another, in the sense that they communicate their position, talk about a problem and give a clear answer: yes or no," Peskov stressed.

"It's one thing to speak respectfully - in fact the leaders of great powers cannot speak in another way, this is out of the question, and another to strongly disagree with each other on something. And here of course, unfortunately, one can talk about a very serious discrepancy in conceptual approaches on extremely important issues. It was Putin who spoke about our red lines, about our national interests, while Biden spoke about his unwilligness to recognize red lines," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Further, when asked to comment on Putin’s dealing with Biden compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Peskov said that the Russian president feels equally comfortable speaking to both men. The Kremlin spokesperson said that under the Biden presidency, the channels of communication between Moscow and Washington are at least working properly, and in a variety of formats. “Something that could not be said during Trump’s presidency,” Peskov added.

The spokesman noted that during the Trump administration many sanctions were imposed on Russia, and added that Donald Trump is “not a professional politician”. Stating that Trump was a phenomenon that burst into American politics, made a lot of noise and a lot of wind and left politics, Peskov added that Biden, on the other hand, is a professional politician who went through all the thorns of US politics from the very bottom to the very top.

“Therefore, his experience, his professionalism, is also difficult to overestimate,” Peskov told the Russian television.

Soaring tensions between US, Russia

In recent months, the tension between the US and Russia have soared. The US and Ukrainian officials have raised concern over the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. They have also warned Russia to stay away from aggression in Ukraine, saying that “any move” from Moscow may trigger “serious consequences”. The Russian authorities, however, have refuted the claims and said that they had no such intention, as per AP. The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine and its supporters from the West were making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

According to the US intelligence inputs, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, POTUS Joe Biden, during a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned of "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier this month, during the G7 meeting in the UK, the US and other members of the group also echoed to exert pressure on Russia against any possible action that could hamper the existence of Ukraine. The group had even tabled a proposal to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

(Image: AP)