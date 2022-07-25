Kremlin Says Putin Won't Attend Abe's State Funeral Amid Reports About Him Being Barred

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending Japan's state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Peskov stressed that the "level of Russian participation" will be determined in the upcoming days. Kremlin's response came after reports emerged that Japan has barred Russia's President from attending the state funeral of Abe due to the country's stance in the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as the instated ban on the entry of Moscow officials in Japan in line with EU's sanctions. The state funeral of Japan's ex-premier is scheduled for September 27.

"No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan, to participate in the funeral. The level [of participation] will be determined later. Putin is not going," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 25, according to Tass.

'Highly unlikely Putin will attend funeral'

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara had earlier informed that it has already notified all the ally countries, with whom Japan has diplomatic ties "including Russia", about the date, time and place of the state funeral for Abe. Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, who had remained extremely influential even after stepping down two years ago, was shot with a handmade gun during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

A family funeral was held for the ex-Japanese leader at a temple days after his assassination and Japan's Cabinet announced that hold a formal state funeral on Sept. 27 to pay respect to the departed political figure. The man who killed Abe was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, who assassinated the former Japanese Prime Minister for promoting a religious group that he claimed made his mother bankrupt.

A senior Japanese government official had separately told Sankei that it is highly unlikely that the President of the Russian Federation will attend the ceremony as ties between the two countries had soured over Moscow's incessant threats for imposing a series of sanctions and supplying arms to Kyiv to deter Russian aggression. Peskov had also earlier stated that Putin's attendance depends on "protocol rules." He had also sent condolences for the demise of the former Japanese leader, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the news from Japan. We resolutely condemn the attack on the former prime minister, Mr Abe. We expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to send a telegram of condolences shortly. Our deepest condolences to the people of Japan."