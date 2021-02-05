Kremlin Slams Biden's 'aggressive Rhetoric', Says 'will Not Heed Patronizing Statements’

Kremlin on February 4 berated US President Joe Biden for his ‘very aggressive rhetoric’ following his remarks that the US will ‘no longer roll over’ in the face of Russia's aggressive actions at an address with the US State Department. "We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interest and our people, the days of the United States rolling-over are over,” the US’ leader said, condemning “advancing authoritarianism” of both Moscow and Beijing.

Responding to Joe Biden’s harsh stance after he demanded that Russia must release Kremlin critic and Putin’s rival Alexey Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state press reporters that the country will not heed “patronizing statements of this sort”. Furthermore, Russia called Biden’s statement “aggressive and unconstructive rhetoric”. Earlier, Russia had also accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing the routes of a planned protest to support the Kremlin arch-foe, flaring the anti-government movement further. Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, took to her official Facebook handle and wrote that the US Embassy in Moscow published ′protests routes′ in Russian cities and threw information about ′′going to the Kremlin''. She asked the embassy to explain if it was an installation or instruction.

💬#Zakharova: We would like to address #Washington: The protest will not go away, and you cannot just sweep discontent under the rug. They deserve to be treated according to the law, in line with the international obligations of the #US.



❗️ Deal with your own issues. pic.twitter.com/abxmGWiSVE — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 4, 2021

Matter of 'deep concern'

Meanwhile, Kremlin also justified the police violence condemned by the Western countries calling the action ‘a framework of law’. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, lashed out at the West, saying that the police action was needed as the mass protests were ‘unauthorized’ and citizens illegally congregated and resort to violence on the streets. In a speech to highlight key points of his administration's foreign policy in a speech before American diplomats at the State Department Thursday, Biden berated the Russian administration, saying, “The Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community.” Biden’s remarks came as Navalny's supporters wrote to Biden urging him to take meaningful action with sanctions against members of Putin's inner circle, calling them “cronies”.

This afternoon, I’m visiting the @StateDept and delivering remarks on America’s role in the world. Tune in. https://t.co/zWG3UETxGX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 4, 2021

