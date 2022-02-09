Kremlin Spokesperson Says EU 'has No Authority' To Call Russia & China 'authoritarian'

On Wednesday, the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declared explicitly that Moscow rejects EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell's recent statement calling Russia and China "authoritarian." Peskov went on to say that both countries are large sovereign states with their own political systems and government structures.

"First and foremost, we strongly disagree with the classification of Russia and China as authoritarian regimes. We don't believe the EU has the authority to pass such a verdict on the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China," Peskov was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

Peskov added that Moscow respects the political systems of other nations and does not interfere in their internal affairs, emphasising that Russia also expects the same treatment from others. The Russian and Chinese Presidents had issued a joint statement announcing a substantial collaboration between Moscow and Beijing in a range of fields.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also slammed NATO's global expansion, pushing the alliance to shed its "Cold War-era" attitude and contribute to global security. They emphasised that the world is undergoing a power shift, and criticised external forces for destabilising order in neighbouring regions.

Russia, China oppose creation of closed bloc in Asia-Pacific region

According to Russia and China, individual states, military-political alliances, or coalitions that pursue unilateral military gains at the expense of others' security, tend to exacerbate geopolitical rivalry.

The two countries opposed the creation of closed bloc structures and opposing camps in the Asia-Pacific region. Beijing and Moscow, in their joint statement, expressed that the external forces attempting to undermine security and stability in common surrounding regions will be met with severe resistance.

NATO considering a more permanent military presence in Southeast Europe

Furthermore, in order to avoid a repeat of the catastrophe of the World Wars, they pledged to continue to vehemently oppose activities aimed at exonerating the fascist aggressors, militaristic invaders, and their accomplices.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, February 7, said that the organisation is considering a more permanent military presence in Southeast Europe amid Russia's huge military deployment across the Ukrainian border. "We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, our presence in the eastern part of the alliance," Stoltenberg stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

(Image: AP)