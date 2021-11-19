Kremlin Warns US Against Attempts To Not Recognise Putin As Russia President Beyond 2024

According to Sputnik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a proposal by US Congressmen to refuse to recognise Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership if he seeks re-election is unacceptable. He added that they were aware of this. Peskov said that Russia is proven wrong every time they think things can't get any worse or aggressive.

The Kremlin spokesperson said that this is another instance of US meddling in foreign affairs. Peskov announced that such congressional actions are unacceptable to them as this was interference in their internal affairs. He was also certain that only Russians have the right to decide who will be President of the Russian Federation.

US Congress submitted a resolution earlier this week

According to Sputnik, two members of the US Congress submitted a resolution earlier this week to withdraw US recognition of Putin as Russia's president if he stays in office beyond 2024. As per US' press release, flaws in Russia's elections have maintained Putin in power and that his continued rule beyond 2024 would be unconstitutional.

The resolution was submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration by Stephen Cohen, a Democrat of Tennessee and Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, according to TASS. Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma's international affairs committee, called the plan a provocation, while Konstantin Kosachyov, the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, called it interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Relations between Moscow and Washington will be broken if the US Congress adopts a resolution

Vladimir Dzhabarov, who is the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, stated that relations between Moscow and Washington will be broken if the US Congress adopts the resolution on the non-recognition of the 2024 election in Russia if Vladimir Putin runs for president. He claims that the document will not pass.

However, he said that if the resolution is passed somehow, relations between Russia and the United States will be strained. On the other hand, the US State Department said that Russia has been added to a list of countries targeted for egregious breaches of religious freedom.

(Inputs from ANI)

