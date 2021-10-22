Kremlin's Grigory Mashkov Reveals AUKUS To Get Response From Regional Countries: Report

The Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov asserted that the Kremlin has been analysing the consequences of the AUKUS formation. In conversation with Sputnik, Mashkov revealed that using the 'non-nuclear state Australia' for deploying military infrastructure of nuclear states would 'destabilize' the situation. Mashkov noted that a strategic alliance like AUKUS will be provided with a response from all the members of the regional stability formula.

"I will also note that the formation of such strategic alliances will inevitably lead to a response from all the participants of the regional stability formula. The exact response is a national prerogative of each country...I am sure that this issue will be thoroughly analyzed at the interdepartmental level in Moscow and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure our regional interests and the national security," Mashkov told Sputnik.

Earlier in September, France and European Union had expressed displeasure over the AUKUS agreement, reported AP. As per the report, France had lost the nearly $100 billion deal on building submarines for Australia after the latter along with the United States and the United Kingdom, announced a trilateral security partnership named 'AUKUS'. The trilateral security partnership was announced jointly by President Joe Biden, Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison via video conference.

The three nations would collaborate to "strengthen the ability of each" to pursue their defence interests through cooperation on defence technology. In the joint statement, the three heads of the state asserted that they would work together to encourage greater information and technological cooperation. The US, Australia and the UK also plan to deepen defence ties across security sectors including cyber, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies and undersea capabilities. The three nations would work together for the development of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines, with a "focus on interoperability, commonality, and mutual benefit."

Inputs from AP

