Kremlin's UN Envoy Vassily Nebenzia Says Russia's Relations With US Is 'far From Normal'

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Friday, 29 October, asserted that the dialogue between Russia and the United States have resumed, however, the issues are "complex". Addressing a press briefing, he said that the relations between two countries are "still far from the state of relations which can be called normal." Nebenzia stated that things have moved from the former US President Donald Trump administration.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vassily Nebenzia stated that the dialogue between two sides has started which includes "strategic stability". He further added that there have been a couple of rounds of talks held already. He stated that the dialogue between the two sides is in a "business-like manner and it's not politicized."

"In general, I would say there are things which did move since the previous administration. There are a couple of dialogues that started, and they are both very important, one of them on strategic stability," Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing.

Speaking about US-Russia relations, he said that people from both sides are "professionals" and they speak at the same level. He underscored that the dialogue between the two nations has started which is "very important" He underlined that Biden Administration has reconfirmed the Gorbachev-Reagan formula that there will be no winners in nuclear war and he regarded it as a "positive signal".

"Now we have restarted. We have that dialogue which we hold. We agreed, as far as I know, that we'll be informing each other of whatever incidents in cyberspace that are of concern to both sides," Vassily Nebenzia said in the press briefing.

Speaking on cybersecurity, Nebenzia highlighted that Russia has offered "meaningful dialogue on cybersecurity", adding that the US had refused it. The dialogue between the two nations has resumed, he said, adding that progress has been made on visa issues, but the "problem generically is not solved". Nebenzia said that he maintains good personal relations with his US counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. He added that she is a professional and comes from the State Department and that she "knows how to address the issues".

Image: AP