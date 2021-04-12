Kumbh Mela 2021: Nepal's King Gyanendra To Take Part In 'Shahi Snan' In Haridwar

Nepal’s last King Gyanendra Beer Vikram Shah Dev will be having ‘Shahi Snan’ on April 12 at Mahakubh Mela in Haridwar on the occasion of Somavati Amavasya. Devotees from across the nation arrived in Haridwar to take the holy dip in Ganga at several Ghats in the city. Monday also marks the second Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh that has been organised in the city after at least 12 years. As per reports, all Sant Akhadas are participating in the Shahi Snan adhering to the time allotted by the administration.

However, a large number of devotees thronged the banks of the river for the Kumbh Mela and violated COVID-19 restrictions especially when there is a surge of novel coronavirus infections. The huge mask-less crowd flocked to Har Ki Pauri ghat for Shahi Snan or royal bath, violating the safety guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. A negative RT-PCR test report taken 72 hours before arrival is mandatory for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. The visuals have triggered a row online, with many people asking whether it is prudent to have such a gathering with cases rising at an unprecedented rate.

Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said, “We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats” before adding that a stampeded-like situation might arise if they would try to enforce the rules.

Uttarakhand: People take a holy dip in Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.



Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal says, "General public will be allowed here till 7 am. After that, this area will be reserved for akharas". pic.twitter.com/9PtcP9WwwG — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Over 350 CCTV cameras at Kumbh Mela

For the first time ever, over 350 CCTV cameras have been installed at different locations in the Kumbh, with about 100 of these equipped with sensors that generate an alert when a person is captured without a mask. Further, it was said that the AI-equipped cameras can generate an alert when the crowd density increases in the sites that are prone to stampede.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of Kumbh Mela has been curtailed to 30 days for the first time in the history of the grand religious congregation. This year the Kumbh is being organised from April 1 to 30. Generally, the celebration goes on for nearly four months once in 12 years.

Image credits: AP/PTI