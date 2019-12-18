Kuwait Announces New Cabinet After Recent Resignations: Report

A month after Kuwaiti prime minister resigned along with the cabinet, a new government was formed on December 17 naming interior minister from outside the ruling family. The son of the emir as defence minister in the new cabinet and while the oil minister of the OPEC producer retained his post. Other changes in the cabinet were of foreign and finance ministers.

On November 14, government spokesperson Tareq al-Mazrem, in a statement, said that Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah “submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir... in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle.” The resignations came amid allegations of infighting between parliament and members of the ruling family. Kuwait boasts of the most open political system in the Gulf region with wide legislative powers and can vote out ministers.

Slew of resignations

Before the government’s resignation, Kuwait's minister of public works Jenan Ramadan had stepped down from her post following a no-confidence motion brought against her. She was accused of failing to fix the infrastructure and roads damaged in the 2018 floods. She was questioned by the legislators on her failure to address the issues of basic infrastructure. The plan was in place aimed at transforming Kuwait into an international financial centre. The ministry failed to disclose dates of commencement of major projects and estimated completion date.

The former Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah, a member of the ruling family, was accused of abuse of power and a no-confidence motion was brought against him too. After his resignation, Marzouq al-Ghanem, the speaker of the parliament reportedly said that the emir does not intend to dissolve the parliament and the parliamentary elections will be in the early part of 2020. He dismissed the speculation of early elections saying a large group of parliamentarians believe that the problem lies in the government team because it is not homogenous.

(With inputs from agencies)