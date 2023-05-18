Kyiv Does Not Rule Out Zelenskyy’s In-person Participation In G7 Summit, Says Officials

The Ukrainian President's office has shared that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not rule out the possibility" to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima in person. The information about Zelenskyy's visit to the G7 summit has been shared by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva on Thursday, reported Kyodo News. "Everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield. The final decision will be made after a careful analysis of the situation on the battlefield," said the Deputy Head. Further, he added that Zelensky would participate in the summit in some format in any case.

G7 summit in Japan: Agenda highlights and major issues at the global stage

At the summit, one would witness Japan demonstrating G7's strong determination to "categorically reject military aggressions, any threats or uses of nuclear weapons, as well as attempts to overthrow the international order". According to the official website press statement, the global community has witnessed a historic turning point after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and has been dealing with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which has shaken the very foundation of the international order. The year of the G7 presidency would also serve as an opportunity to turn the attention of younger generations to global issues and encourage them to take action. The main issues to be addressed during the eight working sessions are:

Russia's aggression against Ukraine

engagement with international partners

nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation

economic resilience and Security

climate, energy and environment

food, health and development

Zelenskyy's whirlwind trip

It is to be noted that the Ukrainian president would be participating in the G7 summit after he completed his trip across Europe. Zelenskyy has met many of the Group of Seven leaders who are now heading to Japan for the summit starting on May 19. These quick and surprising visits by the president have aimed at adding to his country’s weapons stockpile and building political support ahead of a widely anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim lands occupied by Moscow’s forces, reported AP. Further, the G-7 would include the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.