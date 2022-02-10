Ukraine Embassy in Slovakia has demanded an apology from Slovak Members of Parliament (MP) who poured water on the Ukrainian flag during a parliament session on Tuesday. Dubbing the matter as "categorically disrespectful," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pointed out that the incident was disrespectful to the state symbol of Kyiv. He further warned of "adequate response" to the act in case the MPs personally did not acknowledge their misdeed.

"Any disrespectful treatment of the state symbols of Ukraine is categorically unacceptable. And therefore, having learned about this fact, I instructed the (Ukraine) embassy (in Slovakia) to immediately protest and demand an apology from the person who did this," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, condemning the act, as quoted by Sputnik

"We do not forgive such insulting steps. We will find an opportunity to adequately respond to this act if this person does not apologise himself," Kuleba added.

It is to mention that FM Kuleba's statements come after Slovak lawmakers Peter Krupa and Andrej Medvecky on Tuesday, blocked the pulpit in the parliament and unfurled the Slovak flag upside down. In response, Medvecky splashed water on Ukraine's flag and his opponents. "This was not a deliberate anti-Ukraine stunt. This was an incident with a wider context of the struggle between authorities and opposition in the parliament, not on the issue of Ukraine," FM Kuleba stated, without delving into details noting the "wider context." The minister also stressed that Ukraine and Slovakia enjoy a cordial relationship, which must not be undermined in the wake of the aforementioned situation.

"We have excellent relations with the Slovak government and their incident will not affect Ukrainian-Slovak relations," FM Kuleba said.

Slovak MPs spill water on Ukrainian flag in parliament

On February 8, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok was on an official visit to Ukraine. The MPs Krupa and Medvecky accompanied him to a session during which Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with the US was to be discussed and voted on. As the talks began, MP Krupa of the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia unfolded the Slovak flag behind the Speaker's desk, which was upside-down. Meanwhile, Korcok said that he was "ashamed" of the behaviour of his MPs and promised that Slovakia will apologise in a "diplomatic way." In addition, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad too opposed the "inexcusable gesture." In a Facebook post, he condemned the act of his colleagues and publicly denounced the behaviour.

(Image: AP)