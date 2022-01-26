Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Ukraine Soldier That Killed Five In Gunfire Incident Arrested

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian police have detained the National Guard soldier who opened 200 rounds of ammunition with an AK-47 assault rifle at the National guards in a military factory for reasons unknown, killing five people and injuring five others, the interior minister said in a Facebook post.
Deputy Ukraine’s interior minister Anton Gerashchenko has said that investigators will look into how the Ukrainian soldier passed a medical commission that allowed him access to weapons. “In any case, he will suffer the most severe punishment for the mass murder,” Gerashchenko said. The incident has unravelled at a sensitive time when Ukrainian soldiers are rehearsing to counter the Russian invasion near the country’s border. The Ukrainian soldier killed four servicemen and one civilian woman.
A Ukrainian National Guard soldier opened gunfire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the security guards in a military factory in central Ukraine, killing five people and wounding five others. The motive behind the attack is unknown and the said soldier fled the scene. The incident occurred at Kyiv's aerospace factory that tests defense-related weapons.
“First of all, the investigation will face the question – what was the motive for committing such a terrible crime? Whether the serviceman faced a psychological pressure in the team will be studied,” deputy Ukraine’s interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.
The incident occurred at Dnipro at the Pivdenmash missile factory at the time when the Ukrainian guards were being issued the weaponry, the police statement read. The soldier identified as Artem Ryabchuk was later caught in the town of Pidgorodne outside of Dnipro. The five injured are being treated at the hospital, and are fighting for life, according to reports. “The motives for the crime are not yet known,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski told a presser.
Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in order to facilitate the dissemination of information swiftly amid the boiling tension between Russia and Ukraine along the eastern European borders. The embassy has requested all Indian citizens to continuously follow the official website for updates as the authorities continue to "closely monitor" the situation. This comes a day after US and UK urged its citizens and embassy officials to evacuate from Ukraine, citing Russian military activities along the Donbas region.
Read more here
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany have agreed to hold talks in two weeks on the Ukraine conflict, the French president's office said in a statement, accessed by The Associated Press. While there was no breakthrough, the officials promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin after more than five hours of meeting to discuss the Kyiv Russia conflict.
All the participating nations support “unconditional respect” for a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, the French President Emmanuel Macron's office said. The talks will focus on the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, defusing tensions related to the long-running conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The development comes after US made an official announcement that it has written a proposal to Russia, but has made no concessions to its demands over security guarantees and removing NATO troops from eastern Europe. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an address that US response has been delivered to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. “There is no change, there will be no change,” Blinken said, adding that the proposal outlines a "diplomatic path to de-escalate soaring tensions."
French President Emmanuel Macron has been involved in talks with Russia to defuse the border tensions as he warned that Russia "would face tough consequences if it attacked Ukraine." He though insisted that he has planned talks this week with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to keep the dialogue going with Moscow.
Ukrainian forces are preparing to attack Russian soldiers, the pro-Kremlin news outlets reported, condemning the West, UK, US, and NATO alliance for fuelling an armed conflict and encouraging the Ukraine government to resort to an ‘aggressive military action.’ Leaders of the pro-Russia region of Donbas, Ukraine appeared on LIVE television to claim that Kyiv has increased its offensive measures against Moscow.
A serviceman prepares his machine-gun in a shelter on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants at frontline with Ukrainian government forces in Slavyanoserbsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. [Credit: AP]
Leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin told the state television that the Ukrainian Army has mobilized its strike forces to the region Donbas and is now preparing for an all-blown-out attack on Russian troops, British Broadcasting Corp. cable news confirmed from the sources. Soldiers on Ukraine’s side are preparing to target civilian infrastructure, said Donetsk separatist Eduard Basurin.
"The transfer of any type of ammunition to Ukraine will contribute to the escalation of the conflict," Basurin warned as the two sides Russia and Ukraine remained embroiled in a conflict with troops taking positions, as negotiations with the US faltered earlier last week.
In this photo taken from a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, A Russian fires a mortar as he attends a military exercise at a training ground in Russia. [Credit: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP]
United Russia party’s leader Andrei Turchak asked the Russian government to intervene between the warring troops on the border, stressing that “peaceful civilians” will be targeted as “Western patrons are pushing the Ukrainian junta towards a direct invasion of Donbas.”
He also urged that Russia’s leader Putin supplies weapons in the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics for the people to defend themselves. The US meanwhile responded to the claims of provoking the Ukraine Army to attack from Donbas frontier, saying that they are “aware of Russia's efforts to spread disinformation.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki lambasted Moscow for “misrepresenting the truth” on the question of motivating Ukraine to attack first.
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian army's Iskander missile launchers take positions during drills in Russia. [Credit: AP]
As the controversy worsened, Germany has now agreed to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine instead, a proposal the mayor of Kyiv slammed as an "absolute joke.” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the announcement has left him “speechless.” Germany's defense minister Christine Lambrecht iterated that Berlin agreed to set up a field hospital in Ukraine and sending arms “won’t defuse tensions.”
I #StandWithUkraine. @StateDept stands with Ukraine. The United States stands with Ukraine. https://t.co/7Vj0amAf22— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022
I am proud to #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 👋 @DmytroKuleba 🇬🇧 stands with 🇺🇦https://t.co/az55gLCHba— Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 22, 2022
Taking to his Twitter handle, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba lambasted Berlin, as he said: ”German partners must stop such words and actions to undermine unity and encourage Vladimir Putin to a new attack on Ukraine.”
Canada stands with Ukraine.— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) January 22, 2022
🇨🇦🇺🇦 https://t.co/W5EkTk4fvw
Threatening any country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is totally intolerable. 🇬🇪 stands in solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦 and Ukrainian people. We #StandWithUkraine @DmytroKuleba 🇬🇪🤝🇺🇦 https://t.co/3eITUmv06q— David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) January 23, 2022
Australia supports Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity. We #StandwithUkraine 👋@MFA_Ukraine @DFAT @AUinUA https://t.co/DqYvduU5wf— Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) January 23, 2022
On the anniversary of the #UkrainianWave, we reaffirm our unequivocal support for the sovereignty & territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and express solidarity with our friends. #StandWithUkraine 🇲🇰 🤝 🇺🇦@MFA_Ukraine @DmytroKuleba https://t.co/AvX343SjoA— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) January 22, 2022
Germany “is failing to understand that we are dealing with a highly equipped Russian army that could start further invading Ukraine at any moment,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "Five thousand helmets are an absolute joke," he told the Bild daily. "What will Germany send next? Pillows?” Germany also denied that it was putting the brakes on an EU training and education mission for Ukraine, a claim that alienated the NATO nation from the collective bloc’s strategy against Russian armed confrontation.
"Germany is committed to getting EU support for the reform of the Ukrainian military training system up and running quickly," a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said in a statement afterward. There has been a massive misunderstanding between Germany and the EU in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as several EU nations are ‘surprised’ at the attitude of the German federal government.
Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Yaroslavovych Melnyk arrived in Berlin today to hold 'important meeting' with the newly elected chairman of Germany CDU's largest opposition party, Friedrich Merz "to influence the German government to unblock arms supplies to Ukraine." Germany has refused to join the UK, US, and NATO countries in providing military assistance or weaponry to Ukraine which has caused a massive concern among the NATO allies and partners.
United States had earlier warned about Russia’s "false-flag operation" in Ukraine asserting that the threat of Ukrainian invasion was ‘imminent.’ US intel had also found the Kremlin’s covert plans of overthrowing the Ukrainian government and instead, installing a pro-Russian leader, that prompted Washington to impose sanctions on several of the former and the current Ukrainian officials.
Germany caused concern among regional allies after it blocked North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] country Estonia from providing military support to Ukraine. Berling is refusing to issue permits for German-origin weapons to be exported to Kyiv. This has caused an uproar among the NATO allies, all of whom are now criticizing Germany’s ‘softer stance’ towards Moscow. Unlike Britain which was among the first nations to send military equipment and weaponry to Kyiv, Poland, and other allies, the German government declined to help Ukraine with the military assistance but said it will send a field hospital for the Ukrainian soldiers.
Deriding Germany for its denial to hold ground against Russia’s aggression, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, accused Germany of “a betrayal of friends” reminding that Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops at the border.
Germany's top navy officer vice-admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach had separately created a stir for saying at a live-streamed event in New Delhi, India that Putin “deserves respect” and Kyiv will never win. His comments sparked widespread condemnation from Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin who questioned Germany’s ‘trustworthiness.’
“Is Russia really interested in having a tiny strip of Ukrainian soil, to integrate into their country?” the 56-year-old said. “No. Putin is putting on pressure because he knows he can do it, he splits the European Union,” Schönbach said at an event in Delhi on Friday. He also blatantly told Kyiv that territories of Crimea were “gone” and would “never come back” to Ukraine.
Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andriy Yaroslavovych Melnyk, told Die Welt newspaper that Schönbach’s comments “put the entire Ukrainian public in deep shock” and “massively called into question Germany’s trustworthiness and reliability, not just from a Ukrainian point of view.” Ukraine's foreign minister accused Germany of undermining unity between the allies and "encouraging" Vladimir Putin by such a stance and refusal to help Kyiv with arms.
At least six US F-15s fighter jets arrived at the Ämari Air Bases in North Estonia to participate in the Astute Protector military exercise and support the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, which is currently staffed by the Belgian Air Force and their F-16 fighter jets, according to reports. Danish F-16 fighter jets are also expected to land at the Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania on Thursday to conduct military drills in cooperation with the Polish F-16 fighter jets that are already stationed at the defense bases.
US fighter jets, that are usually stationed at the Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base in the UK will perform air-to-air and air-to-ground training exercises across the Baltic nations and other exercises with NATO allies. Furthermore, the Estonian Ministry of Defense informed in a statement that a US C-130 transport aircraft conducted three flights to Estonia to deliver weaponry and defense equipment.
.@usairforce F-15s 🇺🇸 have landed at Amari Air Base, Estonia and Danish F-16s 🇩🇰 will arrive at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania tomorrow to bolster the forces already deployed under the long established @NATO Air Policing mission #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/p2umA7D1ui— NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) January 26, 2022
"The additional aircraft sent on the mission will work closely with existing units to increase our readiness, build critical interoperability, and emphasize the strong solidarity of the Alliance as a whole,” Major General Jöerg Lebert, chief of staff of the NATO Air Force Command, reportedly said. US fighter jets will demonstrate war readiness to counter Russian aggression as it amassed over 125,000 troops and military equipment on the border of eastern Ukrainian. An invasion threat is ‘imminent’ according to global think tanks.
US ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow has delivered a written response by the United States to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the proposals related to the security guarantees previously outlined by Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. The written document addresses concerns that Moscow had publicly released which demanded NATO to remove troops from eastern Europe and other guarantees related to arms control, transparency, and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.
US response to Russia "sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it," said Blinken, adding that he expects a follow-up discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in weeks ahead as the document has been received by Russia.
"The document we've delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia's actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground," Blinken said.
We stand united with Ukraine and urge Russia to take the path of de-escalation. Our delivery of defensive security assistance to Ukraine today will bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/Wy2grLnDf1— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2022
US Secretary of State reiterated that the US response to Russia is exactly what the US and NATO have said publicly, that they will uphold NATO's "open-door policy.” US rejected Moscow's demands that NATO commits never add Ukraine for membership. "There will be no change," Blinken said. "We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," he added.
"There will be no surprises. There will be no surprises for NATO. There will be no surprises for our European allies. There will be no surprises for our Ukrainian partners,” meanwhile US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said separately at the briefing.
As Russia has received a copy of the proposal from the US, NATO is sending its own written response to Moscow. The document is also shared with Congress, and Blinken informed that he would brief congressional leaders later in the day. "We hope and expect that Russia will have the same view and will take our proposal seriously," Blinken said, adding that "there should be no doubt about our seriousness of purpose when it comes to diplomacy."
US Deputy Secretary Sherman said during her remarks made at the virtual Yalta European Strategy Forum that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon use military force, but added that “no one knows what's currently in his mind.” Sherman said in a statement, "I don't know what's in Putin's mind and I suspect people around him don't know what he will ultimately do.” She went on to add, “we see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime, perhaps now or middle of February.”
Beijing Olympics "may affect his timing and his thinking,'" said US Deputy Secretary of State, as the Russian leader is expected to attend the games in February.
US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman is holding talks on the energy crises that will hit the US and its allies in case of a Russian invasion in Ukraine as the former is suspected of cutting the gas supply. Sherman has been in consultation with Yalta concerning a European strategy to address the energy crises. The US “is having intensive discussions with European capitals to ensure energy supply for Europe if Russia uses energy as a weapon,” Sherman has said in a statement. "Russia needs to sell energy and it is critical for their economy,” the statement further read.
This week @KerstiKaljulaid and I will discuss Russia’s unprecedented military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and the United States’ efforts with our allies and partners to urge Russia to take the diplomatic path. Tune in on January 26 at 9:00 am EST: https://t.co/YEBUtjLALq. https://t.co/kjve6vhwoR— Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) January 25, 2022
US Embassy in Ukraine has warned the American citizens in Ukraine to consider vacating the country now, stressing that the security situation at this time was “unpredictable” due to the Russian invasion threat. “The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial, or any other privately available transportation options,” the embassy said on its website.
It added, that the security situation in Ukraine “can deteriorate with little notice.” Further, the embassy suggested that US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports. The embassy stressed that it remains open and is able to process US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and can also provide repatriation loans for US citizens who cannot afford at this time to purchase a commercial ticket to the United States.
Pentagon says that some troops can be ready to deploy in eastern Europe as early as within five days should the NATO alliance requests them. As tensions with Russia continue to rise, 8,500 troops from the US military units have been put on alert by US President Joe Biden and would be deployed as a part of the NATO Response Force, if activated by NATO during the Russia Ukraine conflict. Pentagon has not yet clarified which units have been put on alert, but it is beig reported that it may be brigade combat teams, reconnaissance, logistics, aviation, and transportation. The advice was given to Biden by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
"As of now, the decision has been made to put these units on higher alert, and higher alert only," Kirby said at the briefing. "No decisions have been made to deploy any forces from the United States at this time."
In the wake of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its few allies are mulling to deploy thousands more troops to Eastern European NATO countries, US officials familiar with the matter told CNN. Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary are among the countries where deployments are expected to be made. The deployments would be akin to the forward battle units already stationed in the Baltic States and Poland, with each country receiving about 1,000 personnel, as per the news outlet.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday said that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to penalise Russia in case of any hostile action against Ukraine. Schallenberg went on to say that the European continent's common security necessitates cooperation with Moscow.
"The pipeline is not yet operational, and gas is not being pumped. We have other levers that we intend to use and will definitely use if Russia makes an attempt to invade Ukraine," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, Sputnik reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on phone on Friday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. Macron on Tuesday informed about his upcoming call with Putin and pledged to “never give up dialogue with Russia”, according to a Politico report. It is to mention that the call will take place post Russian and Ukrainian officials' meeting in Paris on Wednesday. As per reports, the officials are set to meet their French and German counterparts in a bid to defuse tensions. The Normandy Format talks will be centred upon the Ukrainian crisis and Russia would be reportedly represented by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.
The Indian embassy in Kyiv has urged its citizens living in Ukraine to register in order to get information quickly in the wake of the ongoing military buildup on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The embassy said it is keeping a close eye on the situation and advised Indian citizens to keep checking its website for updates.
"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release, as per ANI.
The United Kingdom is mulling increasing sanctions against Russia. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the UK is working on legislation to increase sanctions against Russia, which will be introduced in the coming days. As per Sky News, she further stated that they will introduce new legislation to strengthen their sanctions framework, allowing them to target additional Russian organisations and individuals.
While talking to Republic TV, Dmitry Babich, a political analyst, stated that Russia has no intention to attack Ukraine as President Putin and other officials have never mentioned it. He further stated that the Ukrainian government is also saying that they don't see any danger at this particular moment. He continued by claiming that the only party that is "creating the rift" between them is the United States and the European Union.
Read more here
#LIVE | I can tell you no one in Russia wants to attack Ukraine; even the Ukrainian govt knows it; the US and EU is the one creating hysteria: Dmitriy Babich - Political Analyst at RIA Novosti agency, Moscow— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/DqXQaJeULS
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, stated that the number of Russian forces stationed along his country's border was insufficient to launch a major attack. "As of now, the number is not insufficient to launch a full-fledged assault against Ukraine," he told reporters on Wednesday. However, Kuleba also stated that the number of Russian troops deployed along Ukraine's border does pose a direct threat to the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow is soon expecting a formal written answer from Washington to its security guarantee proposals. Speaking to Russian Duma lawmakers, Lavrov remarked that his US counterpart Antony Blinken had promised him that a response would be provided by the end of this week. He further stated that Russia will not sit idle if the US and its allies refuse to respond to security guarantee proposals, as per Sputnik.
Kremlin on Wednesday warned that sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin would be 'destructive' amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, January, 25, stated that he would consider personal sanctions on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Biden said that there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the former Soviet Republic, which lies on its south-western border.