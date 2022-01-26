Ukraine Crisis LIVE: Ukraine Soldier That Killed Five In Gunfire Incident Arrested

US ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow has delivered a written response by the United States to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the proposals related to the security guarantees previously outlined by Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. The written document addresses concerns that Moscow had publicly released which demanded NATO to remove troops from eastern Europe and other guarantees related to arms control, transparency, and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.

US response to Russia "sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it," said Blinken, adding that he expects a follow-up discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in weeks ahead as the document has been received by Russia.

"The document we've delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia's actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground," Blinken said.

US Secretary of State reiterated that the US response to Russia is exactly what the US and NATO have said publicly, that they will uphold NATO's "open-door policy.” US rejected Moscow's demands that NATO commits never add Ukraine for membership. "There will be no change," Blinken said. "We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," he added.

"There will be no surprises. There will be no surprises for NATO. There will be no surprises for our European allies. There will be no surprises for our Ukrainian partners,” meanwhile US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said separately at the briefing.

As Russia has received a copy of the proposal from the US, NATO is sending its own written response to Moscow. The document is also shared with Congress, and Blinken informed that he would brief congressional leaders later in the day. "We hope and expect that Russia will have the same view and will take our proposal seriously," Blinken said, adding that "there should be no doubt about our seriousness of purpose when it comes to diplomacy."