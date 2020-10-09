Kyrgyz President Declares States Of Emergency As Anti-govt Protests Intensify

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 9 declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek after clashes between anti-government protesters and police intensified. President Jeenbekov declared the emergency which will last until October 21 and will see the country's armed forces guard the streets of Bishkek in order to suppress violence. The unrest erupted after the October 4 parliamentary elections, which has been marred by allegations of rigging and vote-buying.

Read: Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Discusses Political Crisis With Speaker Of Parliament

PM, Speaker resign

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Dastan Jumabekov, speaker of the country's parliament resigned on Tuesday. Opposition leader Sadyr Zhaparov, who was serving a prison term in a hostage case, was released by protesters on the same day, and later in the evening, he was appointed acting Prime Minister by the parliament following an emergency session. The mayor of Bishkek has also resigned after the protests.

Read: Kyrgyzstan Clashes: Number Of Injured People Crosses 900; Election Results Nullified

The country has already seen two revolutions (2005, 2010) in the past against the corrupt political class but in vain. The 2020 unrest saw ethnic clashes between the north and the south, where more than 400 people lost their lives. Several constitutional changes were brought in after the revolution, however, the situation remained the same even after 10 years of the protest. More than 600 people have been injured in protests so far in 2020.

Read: Kyrgyzstan Unrest: 686 People Injured In Clashes Between Protestors And Police

In 2020, people expected to see a change in the parliament but when the October 4 voting took place and allegations of vote-buying and rigging started to surface things took a different turn. After the results were announced, none of the opposition parties managed to secure even 7 percent of the votes required to enter the parliament, which triggered the Kyrgyz people and widespread clashes in the capital broke out.

Read: Unrest In Kyrgyzstan: Govt Buildings Seized, Ex-leader Freed

(With inputs from ANI)

