Kyrgyzstan PM Sadyr Zhaparov Becomes Acting President After Jeenbekov's Resignation

Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov was elected as the acting head of the state on Friday, October 16 as President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned a day earlier amid widespread protests over the parliamentary election.

According to reports, Zhaparov's supporters had held a rally in the capital Bishkek on Thursday, threatening to storm government buildings while demanding Jeenbekov's resign. The development marks the third time in 15 years that a Kyrgyz leader has been forced to step down owing to a popular uprising.

Widespread protests amid disputed election

As per reports, demonstrators have welcomed Jeenbekov's resignation. However, it is still not clear if the decision would put an end to the massive unrest that has gripped the country since last week. In addition to this, the protestors have been demanding the dissolution of the Kyrgyz parliament and the speaker's resignation.

The ousted Kyrgyz president had earlier dismissed protesters' demand for his resignation and said he would continue in office until the political situation in the nation is stabilised. As per reports, Jeenbekov had held high-level talks with Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov hours amid the unrest. It is worth noting that Zhaparov, a former lawmaker who was freed from the prison by demonstrators protesting the October 4 parliamentary election results, was also among those demanding Jeenbekov's resignation.

Earlier, Jeenbekov's office had claimed that the President's resignation could trigger “unpredictable developments to the detriment of the state". It further clarified that Jeenbekov will only agree to resign after “he takes the country back into the legal field, after holding parliamentary and calling presidential elections.”

As the Central Election Commission nullified the disputed election results, rival regional clans launched protests with their supporters swarming the capital and occasionally clashing with each other.

Earlier this week, Kyrgyz security forces used water cannons, stun grenades, and tear gas to disperse thousands of people gathered in Bishkek to protest over the election results that handed victories to parties close to the pro-Russian president. According to the international media reports, riot police used force on October 4 to disperse the crowd after they tried to break into the government headquarters.

Image/Inputs: AP