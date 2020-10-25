Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Nominate New Envoy To Moscow Soon, Says Country's Foreign Minister

After the dismissal of the former head of mission, Alikbek Jeshenkulov, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign minister, on October 24, said that the country is seeking to nominate its new ambassador to Moscow as soon as possible. Earlier this month, former president Sooronbay Jeenbekov had issued a decree that recalled the Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow. Jeshenkulov, however, learned about his dismissal from the internet three days later and requested the Foreign Minister to clarify the decree.

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign minister, Ruslan Kazakbaev said, “Nomination or recall of any state's ambassador is a political decision of a country's authorities. I learned about it only after the government media had reported that one of the last decrees of ex-president Jeenbekov recalled the ambassador. Well, this was a political decision, I can not comment on this issue in details”.

READ: Amid Turmoil, Kyrgyzstan Sets Presidential Vote For Jan. 10

Kazakbaev added that Kyrgyzstan would undertake efforts to solve the issue ‘soon’. However, he did not specify how much time this would take. While speaking about the nomination, the minister said that there are ‘various candidates’ who are being considered to be nominated. He added that the decision will be made by the Prime Minister, who is currently serving the president.

“It is difficult to name somebody, no one has been officially promoted yet, but, as in any other country, there are lots of unofficial candidates," the minister said.

READ: Kyrgyzstan PM Sadyr Zhaparov Becomes Acting President After Jeenbekov's Resignation

Presidential vote set for January 10

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since October 4 legislative election, which was swept by pro-government parties and which triggered protests by the opposition. Several demonstrators stormed key buildings, including the country’s seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. The protesters have been demanding the dissolution of the Kyrgyz parliament and the speaker’s resignation.

Amid the turmoil, authorities on Saturday called an early presidential election for January 10 after the nation’s previous president was driven from power by protest triggered by a disputed vote. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down under pressure from demonstrators and Sadyr Zhaparov became the acting head of state in Kyrgyzstan. The development had marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country on the border with China was forced out by a popular uprising.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @MFA_Kyrgyzstan/Twitter)

READ: Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov Agrees To Resign Amid Widespread Protests

READ: Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Declines To Resign Amid Chaos After Talks With PM Zhaparov