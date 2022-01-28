Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree On Complete Ceasefire On The Border After Exchange Of Gunfire

Following the exchange of gunfire across the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the two nations have decided to a complete ceasefire on the border, the Kyrgyz border agency told Sputnik on Friday. A spokesperson for the Kyrgyz border service has revealed that certain agreements took place during the negotiations which include “a complete ceasefire”. He also stated that both nations have agreed to the pullout of extra troops and “means sent to the border to places of permanent deployment by each of the parties,” Sputnik reported.

Under the negotiations, the Kyrgyz and Tajik governments have decided to open traffic on the Batken-Isfana highway. The spokesperson also added that law enforcement personnel of both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be doing joint border patrolling to prevent conflicts.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov, the president of Kyrgyzstan, had earlier stated that the scenario on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border was within his control, Sputnik reported. Taking the social media platform Facebook, Japarov delivered his message by saying, “Dear citizens of Kyrgyzstan! The situation on the border is fully under my control. God willing, we will resolve everything via negotiations, peacefully. Do not worry!"

Hostilities on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

This decision came when shootouts among Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards were reported by the Kyrgyz border service on Thursday. The Tajiks, as per the agency, deployed grenade launchers as well as mortars. The situation escalated after the Tajik military blocked the roadway linking the Kyrgyz cities of Isfana and Batken, further causing the violence.

According to Tass, the situation worsened at around 19:35 (local time) when Tajik border guard troops utilised weapons and initiated open-fire against Kyrgyz National State Security Committee border guard troops in the Batken district's Chyr-Dobo area. In the districts of Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo, significant gun battles between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guard personnel took place.

In addition to this, no reports have been confirmed about those killed or wounded during the shootouts among both nations, as per Tass. Further, due to a number of non-delimited regions where it is hard to establish where the boundary runs, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sometimes becomes a conflict zone among the local population and border guards from both nations.

(Image: AP)