Kyrgyzstan's Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Rearrested As Political Unrest Escalates

Amid escalating unrest in Kyrgyzstan, former president Almazbek Atambayev was rearrested on Saturday, October 10. In a surprise raid, security officials detained the former leader who was freed by his supporters earlier this week. In June, the 64-year-old leader was sentenced to 11 years of prison after he was found guilty of corruption.

Detained for inciting unrest

Just a day after his release from prison, security forces “stormed his compound” and detained him again, the BBC reported citing the lawmaker's spokesperson. The security forces have said that Atambayev, who is a supporter of former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov, was re-arrested on charges of inciting unrest in the nation.

On October 9, Atambayev was out among the crowds supporting Babanov who has emerged as a contender for the role of prime minister after Kubatbek Boronov's government resigned. Currently, opposition leader Sadyr Zhaparov, who was serving a prison term in a hostage case, has been appointed the acting prime minister.

Minutes before Atambayev was scheduled to give his speech, a brawl is reported to have started between the supporters of both the leaders. The fight turned violent and Atambayev fled the scene as shots were fired upon his car.

President declares emergency

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek after clashes between anti-government protesters and police intensified on October 9. The emergency will last until October 21 with armed forces guarding the streets of Bishkek to suppress violence. The unrest erupted after the October 4 parliamentary elections, which has been marred by allegations of rigging and vote-buying.

In a bid to calm the situation in the nation, Jeenbekov has also expressed his willingness to step down from his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and reiterated the need for the nation to return to legal order. As reported by press service, the Kyrgyz President said that the country shall return the situation to the legal order in the fastest way possible. This comes a day after he held his first talks with the newly appointed speaker of the parliament to end the political crisis that has unfolded in the Central Asian country.

