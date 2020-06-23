Kyrgyzstan's Ex-President Almazbek Atambayev Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail

Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev was reportedly sentenced to 11 years in jail on June 23 as the court found him guilty over the release of a crime boss. According to an international media report, Atambayev was sentenced 11 years and two months in prison the court also stripped him of all-state honours as well as his homes and businesses.

While the 63-year-old ex-leader did not attend the sentencing due to ‘ill health', Atambayev’s lawyer Sergei Slesarev reportedly said that the prosecution had not proved his client’s guilt. Slesarev also argued that the sentencing of Atambayev, the judicial system had just fulfilled the task put before it by authorities.

The early release ordered by Atambayev of a convicted criminal was also what caused a violent power struggle with his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. As per reports, Chechen crime boss Aziz Batukayev was released back in 2013 and his conviction also caused a scandal in Central Asian Kyrgyzstan. The investigators had found that the medical documents that provided the basis of Batukayev’s release and subsequent travel to Russia had been forged and Atambayev, who was the President at that time, denied the knowledge of falsification.

READ: Turkey Allows Top Lawyers To March, Ending Standoff

READ: Russia Says US Insistence To Include China In Arms Talks 'unrealistic'

Atambayev’s co-defendants found guilty

According to reports, Atambayev also faced a series of other changes, including murder and corruption, in a separate court case which led to violent clashes between his supporters and the security forces. The clashes occurred after the former president ignored a police summons for questioning over the crime boss case. Amid the operation to detain the former leader, a special forces officer was also reportedly killed.

While Atambayev denied any wrongdoing, the court-ordered confiscation of property belonging to him and his family members. As per reports, the property to be taken from the former leader included five vehicles, houses in the northern region of Chui and Issyk-Kul, ten parcels of land and several companies, including a television channel. Furthermore, Atambayev’s co-defendants, former Prosecutor-General Indira Joldubaeva, former chief of the Hematology Center, Abdukhalim Raimjanov, and Kalybek Kachkynaliev, a former adviser to the State Penitentiary Service chief, were also found guilty in the case.

(Image: @AlexKokcharov/Twitter)

READ: North Korea Installs Loudspeakers, Satellite Images Show Damaged Liaison Office: Report

READ: Syrian FM Says US Sanctions Seek To 'starve The People'