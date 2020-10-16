Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov Agrees To Resign Amid Widespread Protests

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, October 15 amid widespread protests over a disputed parliamentary election.

As per reports, demonstrators in the capital of Bishkek celebrated the decision. However, it is still not clear if the decision would put an end to the massive unrest that has gripped the country since last week. In addition to this, the protestors are now demanding the dissolution of the Kyrgyz parliament and the speaker's resignation as he is next in line of succession.

Zhaparov demands President's resignation

This comes a day after the Kyrgyz president dismissed protesters' demand for his resignation and said he would continue in office until the political situation in the nation is stablised.

As per reports, Jeenbekov had held high-level talks with Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov hours after the latter was appointed by the Kyrgyz parliament. It is worth noting that Zhaparov, a former lawmaker who was freed from the prison by demonstrators protesting the October 4 parliamentary election results, was also among those demanding Jeenbekov's resignation.

Jeenbekov's office had claimed that the President's resignation could trigger “unpredictable developments to the detriment of the state". It further clarified that Jeenbekov will only agree to resign after “he takes the country back into the legal field, after holding parliamentary and calling presidential elections.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Zhaparov supporters have been protesting against the parliamentary election result in the capital of Bishkek defying a police ban on demonstrations following a state of emergency imposed by Jeenbekov. In addition, the people in the crowd were seen holding placards calling for the embattled president to “Go away!”.

Earlier this week, Kyrgyz security forces used water cannons, stun grenades, and tear gas to disperse thousands of people gathered in Bishkek to protest over allegations of rigged elections that handed victories to parties close to the pro-Russian president. According to the international media reports, riot police used force on October 4 to disperse the crowd after they tried to break into the government headquarters.

In addition, activists and supporters from 10 opposition parties gathered in Ala-Too square on October 5 and alleged that the parliamentary elections were rigged, with votes being bought and other irregularities marring the polls. Amid the chaos, the Kyrgystan Parliament called for a session on the night of October 6 in which the opposition lawmakers demanded the president's resignation and nominated former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov to replace the incumbent leader.

Image/Inputs: AP