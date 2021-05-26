Biden To Nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti As Next US Ambassador To India: Report

US President Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next Unites States ambassador to India, sending a "trusted political ally to the world's biggest democracy". According to the American media outlet, Axios, Garcetti is a close Biden ally who served as co-chair for the president’s 2020 campaign. Once confirmed, Garcetti will be succeeding Kenneth Juster, who was the US’ envoy in New Delhi till January 2021.

Who is Eric Garcetti?

Garcetti was earlier considered for the Cabinet as well, however, he had turned down the potential position at the White House because of the coronavirus crisis. He has served as the mayor of Los Angeles since 2013 and he will be ineligible to run again in 2022 because of term limits. He won the reelection in 2017 with an overwhelming majority of the vote. The 50-year-old is the son of Gil Garcetti, who served as Lost Angeles County district attorney from 1992 to 2000.

He has completed his BA and MA from Columbia University. He even went to Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and then went on to the London School of Economics. According to his website as LA mayor, the 50-year-old is also a jazz pianist and a photographer. Garcetti has served United States as an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve as well and has also taught at the University f Southern California and Occidental College.

Biden to announce ambassadors next week

Meanwhile, as per the report, Biden is set to announce his ambassadors to certain key countries next week after the White House completes the vetting process of the proposed names and forwards them to the Senate for confirmation. Other big names being considered for ambassadorships reportedly include Cindy McCain for the World Food Program in Rome and former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel for Japan. Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of state, is in line for Israel.

(Image: AP)



