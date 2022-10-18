Labelled The 'Great Devil', Joe Biden Backs Iran’s 'courageous' Anti-Hijab Protesters

President of the United States Joe Biden iterated support for the anti-hijab protesters of Iran amid a brutal crackdown by the Iranian government. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden called the resort of the protesters “incredible” and stated, “I’ll say it again. Keep fighting, we are with you," stated Iran International.

Biden’s remark came amid the Iranian government's criticism of US interference in the protests. Iran’s government has been stretching the agenda accusing Israel and the US of sponsoring the anti-hijab protests.

Iran labels America ‘the Great Devil’

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi slammed US intervention in the raging protests in the nation. Addressing the cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Raisi labelled the US the ‘Great Devil’. This was in response to a previous remark by President Biden saying, “We stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran.”

"The remarks of the American President, who allows himself to incite chaos, assassination, and destruction in another country, are reminiscent of the lasting remarks of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Devil," said Raisi.

He further accused the US of supporting “the crime of the Zionist Regime in Palestine” and pointed towards America’s actions in Afghanistan while calling them “examples of the actions of the Great Devil".

Iran’s President reiterated the narrative of a foreign plot to destabilise the country through the ongoing protests against the regime. "The enemy seeks to induce despair and hopelessness by the recent events and we must take effective measures to advance affairs and solve people's problems by confronting this conspiracy by the enemies,” he said.

Earlier in September, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the ‘interventionist positions' of the European Union and the United States in the protests.

Iran complains of American sanctions to Oman

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran held a telephone conversation with the Sultan of Oman on Monday, wherein he accused the US of escalating and supporting the riots.

Speaking with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Raisi stated, “America mistakenly thought that their sanctions would stop the Iranian nation, but when they saw that the Iranian nation not only did not stop against the sanctions, but continued to grow and progress, they turned to sedition against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The developments come following countrywide protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. The Iranian government resorted to deploying special forces and a warplane in a futile attempt to disorient the protests against the nation’s draconian laws relating to women’s attire and enforcement of their general behaviour by the state.