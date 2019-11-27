Labour Vows To Compel UK Schools To Teach British Colonial History

The Labour Party of UK on November 27 has vowed to make sure that British colonial history, including their rule in India, was taught in schools across the country in their new Race and Faith manifesto. The add on in their Race and Faith manifesto comes after the release of their main manifesto last week which had pledged to issue a formal apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar by troops under the British Empire in April 1919. The manifesto said an Emancipation Educational Trust would be established to make sure that British schoolchildren are taught about the imperialist role of the British empire as a part of their national curriculum.

READ: UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Defends Neutral Brexit Stance

Children should be taught about colonialism: Bains

The history of British empire is currently not a compulsory syllabus in the UK school curriculum which is often described by the campaigners as a major drawback to present an accurate concept of the country's history for schoolchildren. Harsev Bains, National Vice-President of the Indian Workers Association of Great Britain said that it is very important that the children should be taught about colonialism, injustice and the role of the British empire. Labour announced that if it wins the December 12 elections it will come up with an Emancipation Educational Trust to ensure historical injustice, colonialism and role of the British empire is taught in the National Curriculum.

READ: Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Says He Will Be 'neutral' In Another Brexit Vote

Labour leader comes up with a new move

There has been a huge criticism that the British empire has not been taught in the curriculum. The University lecturers noted that students enrol in history courses after school as they are mostly unaware of the British colonial era and its legacy. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's new idea is aimed at educating future generations in Britain about slavery and struggle during the colonial rule. The education department said that they expect all the schools to come up with a broad curriculum revolving around different cultures and events that occurred in history.

READ: UK's Labour Party Pledges 'formal Apology' For Jallianwala Bagh In Election Manifesto

READ: Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Dismisses Requests To Stand Down Against Labour Party

(With inputs from agencies)