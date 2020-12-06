Labour's Penny Wong Says Australia Lacks Strategy To Deal With 'much More Assertive' China

Amid the escalating tension between Canberra and Beijing, opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said that Australia lacks an overarching approach to handling a “much more assertive” China and needs a plan for economic diversification and leasing with Asian allies to handle the emerging superpower. In recent months, China and Australia’s relations have deteriorated, with the latter even calling for an investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus. In response, Beijing has imposed a series of sweeping trade and reprisals this year.

While speaking at ABC’s ‘Insiders’, Wong said that the strategy should be working out how we deal with the effects for Australia and the region of China which demonstrably is taking a very different stance. She added that the government really does need to stop focusing on splashy headlines and work out what is it doing. Wong noted that the relationship between the two countries is in a “very difficult and challenging place,” however, she said that going forward, Australia should assume that a more assertive, at times more aggressive China, is here to stay.

Further, speaking about the latest feud on the tweet by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wong said that it is important for Australia to “remain unified” in the condemnation. The Australian Labour Party has sought to maintain a bipartisan response to China’s actions. While Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a press conference 45 minutes after the Chinese official tweeted, Wong said that the PM didn’t get in contact with Labour.

She said that in diplomacy one always has to think carefully about how one can calibrate their response. She added that it is a big call to go directly, escalate directly to the national leader. Furthermore, Wong said that she hopes Morrison thought very carefully about the decision. “I hope that he took advice,” she said.

China-Australia feud on doctored image

This latest feud on the tweet by the other Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian further deteriorated the relations between Australia and China. Zhao had reportedly posted a significantly doctored image and posted it with a caption, “Shocked by the murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable.” The micro-blogging platform has also restricted the image with a label saying, “potentially sensitive content” but the tweet still remains pinned on Zhao’s Twitter account.

The tweet with the fake image was posted by a Chinese government representative in response to a report published last month alleging Australian war crimes. The Australian Defence Force had reportedly said that it had found “credible” information about the involvement of 25 soldiers in the killing of at least 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners between 2009 and 2013. This was followed by a widespread criticism for Australia that was eventually joined by China with the rendered image which then further triggered furious reactions.

Earlier, Morrison had said that Chian should be “ashamed” for sharing the “repugnant” image and demanded an apology. Even though Beijing has categorically refused to apologise, Zhao’s tweet had also prompted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to raise concerns. The New Zeland leader had said, "This is an image that wasn't factual. It wasn't correct. And so in keeping with our principled position where images like that are used, we will raise those concerns and we'll do it directly.”

