Jacqui Lambie Will Vote To Repeal Medevac Bill On One Undisclosed Condition

Australian Senator Jacqui Lambie released a statement on November 27, citing her negotiations and her final position on the ‘Medevac Bill’. Lambie wants one key condition which remains undisclosed to be fulfilled by the Australian government in order to win her support in favour of the bill.

Final position of Senator on Medevac Bill

Lambie’s condition was in response to how the medevac regime will function. She acknowledged that her demands followed the interest of the community, however, they remain undisclosed as they were related to the national security issue. In her statement, she extended her support to the government’s position pertaining to Operation Sovereign Borders. She sided with the government and further said that it remains constant irrespective of the presence of Medevac.

Lambie said in her statement that she recognises that there are certain concerns surrounding the way Medevac will function, and proposed the government to consider her condition. Lambie was firm with her proposal and said that she has concluded that the implementation of the Medevac Bill will only be successful, once the condition is met and that she is not up for any other alternatives. The senator said that she came to the conclusion after extensive consultation and the condition falls in the capacity of the Government to accept it.

The Medevac Bill was passed in the Australian Parliament on November 22. The Medical Evacuation or the Medevac Bill is aimed at creating a streamlined and systematic process to help the asylum seekers or the sick refugees to provide immediate medical care in Australia, especially in Manus Island or Nauru. According to the Government, the Medeva bill could lead to serious border security concerns. The new amendment in the bill proposes a transfer referral which will be assessed by the minister within 72 hours, which would determine whether the patient will be provided Medevac or independent medical panel. The panel will have the power to override the minister’s refusal on health grounds, however, the minister will have the final say if there is a national security threat surrounding the patient.

