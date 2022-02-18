Lamborghinis, Porsches Among Thousands Of Cars On Burning Ship Adrift In Mid-Atlantic

A massive cargo ship carrying several high-end Volkswagen cars caught fire near Azores Island in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon. Around 22 crew members of Felicity Ace - the Panama-flagged loader - were successfully evacuated by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force, leaving the ship left unmanned and adrift. The Volkswagen Group (VG), Audi's parent company, in an email sent to the Associated Press, informed that the ship has at least 3,965 AG vehicles onboard, including premium cars like Lamborghinis, Audis, and Porsches.

Luke Vandezande, a spokesperson for Porsche Cars, North America, said the manufacturer is in touch with the shipping company, Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K Lines and the German automakers. While it is too early to determine the next course of action, the company wished speedy recovery of the 22-member crew on the merchant ship.

"Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship "Felicity Ace" are safe and well. A number of our cars are among the cargo. We are in contact with the shipping company and the details of the cars onboard are now known. While it remains too early to confirm what occurred and the next steps, we are – along with our colleagues at Porsche AG – supporting our customers and our dealers as best we can to find solutions. Anyone concerned by this incident and the implications on the car they've ordered should contact their Porsche dealer," Vandezande said in his statement, as quoted by NPR News.

(Felicity Ace left unmanned and sailing in mid-Atlantic Ocean; Image: MarinhaPT)

The crew was retrieved from the cargo carrier and taken to Faisal Island in the Azores, Associated Press reported. There have been no reports of injury or casualties among the members who were scheduled to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island on February 23. As of Thursday, the ship still remained burning and sailing in the Atlantic, the Portuguese Navy informed. A spokesperson for the Portuguese Navy, Commander José Sousa Luis told AP that owing to the size of the cargo ship, it is "unlikely" to be towed to a port in the Azores.

Over 3,000 cars left in burning ship drifting in Atlantic

The 650-foot-long ship, Felicity Ace, was carrying the contingent from Germany to the United States, Volkswagen Group said in a statement, without adding further details about the impact of the incident. Over 100 of the said vehicles were headed for Port of Houston in Texas, with GTI, Golf R, and ID.4 models. News website The Drive also reported that the burning ship was also loaded with 189 Bentleys, a total of which was roughly valued at $30 million (over Rs 223.95 crore).

The hit comes as the automobile industry is already grappling with supply chain bottlenecks, affected by pandemic labour issues and semiconductor chip shortages in the West. Notably, this is not the first time the Germany-based automobile manufacturer lost its merchandise in a shipping-related mishap. In 2019, Grande America sank with at least 2,000 luxurious cars onboard, including Audi and Porsches from Volkswagen.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)