Landlord In Glasgow Bids Toilet As Tiny Office Space On Popular Classifieds Site

A landlord in Scotland's Glasgow has tried to rent out a toilet as an office space. The advertisement for the office space was posted on Gumtree and it has now been removed, reported Glasgow Live. As per the report, the toilet that has been put on rent for office space.

The posting on Gumtree mentioned that the office space was available from 8 am to 6 pm every Monday to Friday. As per the report, the toilet that was available for office space was located in Partick in the West End. As per the report, the advertisement for rent in the Gumtree had pictures that showed a desk, filing cabinet and even a mini-fridge located right next to a toilet with a pink seat. Furthermore, the office space comes with a fibre broadband connection, 2 desks, mini-fridge, sink, underfloor heating, lamps, toilet, mains supply, kettle, reported Glasgow Live.

The landlord wanted to give the keys of the office space to "longer-term renters". The space according to the listing was a quiet spot and had been recently converted. It was available from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. As per the report, an advertisement posted on Gumtree read, "Small and compact space ideal for solo working. Located on the 1st floor of a tenement building in Partick, the space has its private entrance. It’s a nice quiet spot and was recently converted. Available from 8 am to 6 pm Mon to Fri and would provide keys to longer-term renters." The listing, which boasts of a desk, mini-fridge, fibre broadband, made it online more than a month ago has now been removed.

