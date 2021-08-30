'Landmark In Battle For Clean Air': UN On Ending Leaded Petrol Use Across The World

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said on August 30 that the use of leaded petrol has been put to an end across the world. UNEP on Monday hailed the milestone as it would prevent over 1.2 million premature deaths and help world economies save over $2.4 trillion annually. Nearly 100 years after doctors first raised concerns over the toxic effects of leaded petrol, UNEP said that Algeria exhausted its supplies last month. Algeria is also the last nation to use leaded petrol. The UN agency also called the news a landmark in the battle for cleaner air.

UNEP said in a statement, “2021 has marked the end of leaded petrol worldwide, after it has contaminated air, dust, soil, drinking water and food crops for the better part of a century. Leaded petrol causes heart disease, stroke and cancer. It also affects the development of the human brain, especially harming children, with studies suggesting it reduced 5-10 IQ points.”

“Banning the use of leaded petrol has been estimated to prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths per year, increase IQ points among children, save USD 2.45 trillion for the global economy, and decrease crime rates,” it added.

‘Huge milestone for global health’

Further, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP also hailed the achievement as “The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment...Overcoming a century of deaths and illnesses that affected hundreds of millions and degraded the environment worldwide, we are invigorated to change humanity’s trajectory for the better through an accelerated transition to clean vehicles and electric mobility.”

Noting the positive outcome of multilateralism, Anderson also said, “That a UN-backed alliance of governments, businesses and civil society was able to successfully rid the world of this toxic fuel is testament to the power of multilateralism to move the world towards sustainability and a cleaner, greener future.” UNEP also noted that now that leaded petrol usage is eradicated, there is an urgent need to stop lead pollution from other sources that include lead in paints, leaded batteries, and lead in household items.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative