LAPD Catches Man With Filipino President's Photo On His Driving License

While cases of fake driver’s licenses are ubiquitous, one man left the world flabbergasted after he was caught using Rodrigo Duterte’s photograph for identification. The stunning case made its way to the internet after a photograph of the driver's license was shared online by the Los Angeles Police department (LAPD). “Vice Officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines. Good thing our Officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try,” wrote the police department sharing the picture on Twitter.

Although LAPD covered the details of the owner, the name Norman D was clearly visible in the signatory’s column. Additionally, it clarified that the person weighed 180 lbs and was 5’9’’ tall. Other details revealed that the man had black-colored hair and brown eyes. Since shared, the picture has left the internet in bouts of laughter.

'That's actually witty'

Shared three days ago, the post has racked up over 620 likes, 215 quote tweets, and numerous comments. While a lot of people were left amazed by the man’s courage to impersonate another country’s president, others said that the man only failed in executing his ‘A grade’ idea. Some users also appreciated the police officer's quick wit and general knowledge. “Man! this is hilarious,” read a comment. While, another added, “That’s actually very witty.”

In a similar case earlier, a 20-year-old man named Daniel Alfredo Burleson was arrested by Iowa police after being noticed with vodka in his hands and when he was asked to present his ID, Burleson showed a fake Hawaii ID with the words “McLovin DOB 06/03/1981”. The ID is actually a reference to the 2007 comedy film Superbad in which a young character uses a fake ID bearing his name to buy alcohol at the liquor store. As per reports, authorities said that man had smelled strongly of ingested alcohol and had stammered speech and red watery eyes. The writer and star Seth Rogen tipped his hat to the young man by sharing the story on Twitter.