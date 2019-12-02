Large Chunk Of Population In Morocco Left Behind By Development Boom

The Moroccan economy has grown into the fifth-largest economy of the African continent with a relatively liberal economy governed by the law of supply and demand. But Africa's fifth largest economy has created a divide between the rich and the poor of the country. A large part of impoverished Moroccans are left behind by the rapid development boom and poor economic policies in the country.

The disparity

The development has transformed much of the northwestern coastline with multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects, while it has left other parts of the country gasping for basic needs like water, home, and electricity. There are many homes in the country that does not have access to electricity, where children still study under the dim light of candles. People in Azrou are still walking miles to fetch a litre of water from a well every day.

Read: Moroccan Rapper On Trial Amid Growing Rage At Powers-that-be

The disparity between the rich and the poor have sparked a fresh row of protest by the affected communities in the country. People have started to show their dissent through different mediums in the poverty-stricken country. Popular rap songs and political chanting by football fans are two of the many ways people are using to vent their anger. "In my country, I am oppressed," sang fans of the Casablanca team RCA last year.

Read: Moroccan Journalist Taoufik Bouachrine Jail Time Extended To 15 Years

Around 40% of Morocco's population depends on agriculture but a dry year can drastically affect the life of the workers and also the overall economic growth. Nomads living in the high cedar forests of the Middle Atlas have no access to freshwater and often suffer from snow and extreme cold.

Read: Ivanka Trump To Promote Women’s Prosperity In Morocco

Fadma Safsaf, a nomad from the mountains of Middle Atlas said that the government has done nothing for their community and they continue to live under harsh circumstances without any basic amenities. The mother of three said they cannot go to cities to avail job as they lack skills and are forced to live their life in the mountains.

Read: Valletta: Alleged Thief Patrick Mangion Jailed For A Month In Morocco

