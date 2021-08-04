Lashkar-e-Taiba, Other Pakistan Based Terror Outfits Aiding Taliban: Afghan Minister

Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba has been helping the Taliban in launching strikes across Afghanistan, the country’s Foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on August 4. As the Islamist Fundamentalist group continues to make advances in the Central American country, seizing key areas and maiming people, the top Afghan statesman, opened up how the number of insurgents is witnessing a surge because of other regional terror outfits. Substantiating his point, Atmar revealed that the number of Talibani insurgents have risen to roughly 10,000, which in turn has exacerbated their territorial seizure.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors and representatives from the neighbouring countries, the Afghan leader also named several organisations that he claimed colluded with Taliban in their malicious agenda. "Minister Atmar noted that the Taliban attacks were carried out in direct collusion with more than 10,000 regional terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Ansarullah, Jundallah, al-Qaeda, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU)," Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Taliban claims Kabul attack

The Taliban on August 4 claimed responsibility for an attack on the acting Afghan defence minister and said that the assault was in retaliation for escalating government attacks on Taliban fighters. According to the Washington Post, acting defence minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi survived Tuesday’s attack unharmed as he was not present at the guesthouse when the assault took place.

Hours after the car bomb attack, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that the “suicide attack was in reaction to the actions of the Kabul regime” and those ordering attacks against innocent people, and bombings of civilian populations.

Fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks as the Afghan military has attempted to retake territory after Taliban advances. ANI reported that nationwide, the Taliban now controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68. 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

As per reports, following the massive blast that rocked Kabul, blasts, explosions and gunfights also rocked the capital of Afghanistan in some of the most intense fightings in months. Afghan’s interior ministry said that at least eight civilians were killed and 20 were wounded. On Wednesday morning, another explosion took place near a facility of Afghanistan's main security agency in the capital, wounding two civilians and a security official, police said.

Image: AP/Mohammad Haneef Atmar/Facebook