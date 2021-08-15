Last Day For Women Leaving Home: Afghan Filmmaker Sahra Karimi Horrified At Taliban Return

"Women cannot reveal their faces in public, while males cannot cut their beards," such were the edicts during the Taliban rule in Afghanistan more than 20 years back when the militant group ruled across landlocked the country. While in power, the Taliban became ill-famed internationally for their misogyny and violence against women, and now, 20 years later, fears are rife that the Taliban is back to haunt the lives of innocent Afghans again.

Their stated motive had been to create a 'secure environment where the chastity and dignity of women may once again be respected,' reportedly based on Pashtunwali beliefs about living in purdah (curtain).

As the Taliban take charge in Kabul, women confined to homes

Desperately running to save her life on the streets in Kabul and recording her visual revealing her face, Afghan filmmaker, Sahra Karimi grieved that today (August 15) will be the last day for women leaving their homes. The 38-year-old filmmaker sweeping her sweat away and running to reach her destination on the streets of Kabul mourned that the day will mark the last day for women to show their faces in public.

Afghan film director laments the state of innocents, women in Afghanistan

Afganistan's only woman Ph.D. holder in cinema and filmmaking, Sahra Karimi gasped for air as she can be seen running for her survival in the video. The film Director had been vocal in seeking International support to save her fellow folks from the atrocities of the Taliban in their own motherland. However, she couldn't succeed in her purpose as the Taliban forces encircle Capital Kabul.

I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. #Share it please, don't be #silent. pic.twitter.com/4FjW6deKUi — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 13, 2021

In Herat, young woman express similar fears

Speaking to AP, Zahra, a 26-year-old resident of Herat who grew up in a mostly Taliban-free Afghanistan, where women dared to dream of careers and girls got an education. For the past five years, she has been working with local nonprofit organizations to raise awareness for women and press for gender equality.

Her dreams and ambitions came crashing down on Thursday as the Taliban swept into the city, planting their white flags decorated with an Islamic proclamation of faith in a central square as people on motorcycles and in cars rushed to their homes.

Like most other residents, Zahra, her parents, and five siblings are now hunkering indoors, too scared to go out and worried about the future. “I am in big shock. How can it be possible for me as a woman who has worked so hard and tried to learn and advance, to now have to hide myself and stay at home,?” asked Zahra, a soft-spoken young woman.

Marry your daughters, widows to insurgents: Taliban

On the other hand, a statement purporting to have come from the Taliban took rounds on social media as the militant organisation directed villagers to marry off their daughters and widows to the Talibani foot soldiers, which is a form of sexual violence.

"All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters," a letter issued in the name of Taliban's cultural commission had stated.

Under the Taliban's former regime, girls were barred from attending school, while women were largely prohibited from appearing in public without a full-body covering and a male escort.

"The future for women in Afghanistan appears 'dark'"

Women's rights activist, Fawzia Koofi who is also a former lawmaker and member of the Afghan delegation that was working to negotiate peace with the Taliban before the U.S. military's withdrawal had said that women in her country felt “betrayed.”

"Women in Afghanistan are the most at danger or most at-risk population of the country," she said, adding that the “criminals” the Taliban had freed from prisons to swell their ranks now also posed a threat, along with "those who (have been) upset with women becoming powerful in the last 20 years." The future for women in Afghanistan appears "dark," she said.

However, this time around, the Taliban had claimed that it would write laws to ensure women will be able to participate in public life if it took power in Afghanistan. “The purpose would be enabling women to contribute to the country in a peaceful and protected environment,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said in May.

(With Inputs from AP)