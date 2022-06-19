Last Rites Of Sikh Man Killed In Kabul Gurdwara Attack To Be Performed In Delhi On June 20

The last rites of a Sikh man who was killed in Kabul's Gurdwara attack will be performed at Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev in New Delhi on Monday, June 20. Sawinder Singh was killed after ISIS-K attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul city, according to ANI. 'Bhog and Antim Ardas' of Sawinder Singh will be held in Tilak Vihar area of Delhi on June 20.

At least two civilians died, including a Sikh man and a security guard died while seven others were injured after a terror attack was carried out at the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. The Gurudwara in Afghanistan was attacked by ISIS-K terrorists on Saturday. The attack on the Sikh shrine followed an explosion outside the gate of the Gurdwara. Some of the nearby shops also caught fire due to the attack, as per the ANI report. Footage which was later shared on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the Gurdwara premises.

ISIS-K claims responsibility for attack on Gurdwara

ISIS-K released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack on the Sikh shrine in Kabul. In a statement, ISIS-Khorasan said that its member Abu Mohammad al Tajiki carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. It further said that a range of ammunition, including submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were used in the attack, as per the news report. As of now, it has been reported that only two people have been killed in the Gurdwara attack. However, in its statement, the terror group claimed to have killed almost 50 Sikh, Hindu and Taliban fighters.

PM Modi condemns terrorist attack on Gurdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the 'cowardly terrorist attack' on Karte Parte Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. He prayed for the safety and well-being of devotees. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul a "cowardly" act. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar said that the attack should be condemned on the strongest terms by everyone. He said that they have been closely monitoring the developments since receiving information regarding the attack. He stressed that their first and foremost concern remains the welfare of the community.

Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.



We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community. https://t.co/ocfuY0RBhN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2022

