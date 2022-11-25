Latest Efforts By UN Human Rights Council To Stop Iran's Bloody crackdown

The UN Human Rights Council condemned the bloody crackdown on peaceful anti-hijab protests in Iran on November 24. UN has created an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses, particularly those committed against women and children. This resolution was put forward by Germany and Iceland and is being backed by 25 countries, including the United States and many European, Latin American, Asian and African nations. However, 16 of them have abstained and 6 of the countries have opposed the motion including Cuba, Eritrea, Venezuela, China, Pakistan, and Armenia.

This was the latest international effort to pressurise Iran over its crackdown, apart from earlier international sanctions and other measures. The foreign minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock said that the present situation is a "test of our courage". She further affirmed that United Nations Organisation was formed to protect every state's Sovereignty. She also highlighted how a "regime that uses this power to violate the rights of its own people is violating the values of our United Nations". She also shared that Germany has been calling out on Iran to respect these rights to stop the violent crackdown on protesters, the bloodshed, the arbitrary killing, the mass arrests, and the death penalties but the world has witnessed more violence and more deaths. The deputy of Iran’s vice president for Women and Family Affairs, Khadijeh Karimi has strongly criticised the west and their efforts. She said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the Human Rights Council is abused once again by some arrogant states to antagonize a sovereign U.N. member state that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect human rights.”

According to an Associated Press report, the United Nations’ top human rights official had appealed to Iran’s government to halt the crackdown against protesters, but Tehran’s envoy at a special Human Rights Council on the country’s “deteriorating” rights situation was defiant and unbowed, blasting the initiative as “politically motivated". It's been more than two months since the protests were triggered in order to provide justice for Mahsa Amini who was arrested by morality police on September 13 for allegedly violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code and died after three days in the hospital.