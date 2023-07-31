The launch of an Earth remote sensing satellite on an Electron rocket from a spaceport in New Zealand has been cancelled just before the start. The news was shared by the California-based aerospace company Rocket Lab on the social media platform on Sunday.

Taking to the X platform (formally known as Twitter), Rocket Lab wrote, " Today's launch was aborted on ignition, so we're standing down 🚀". While explaining the reason for aborting the mission, they wrote, " In the final seconds before lift-off, Electron's flight computer actively monitors a wide range of vehicle performance parameters, and when any of these parameters are violated, the vehicle determines is it not ready for flight and triggers a safe abort. Electron did exactly what it was designed to today, allowing us to try again soon!"

Today's launch was aborted on ignition, so we're standing down 🚀



In the final seconds before lift-off, Electron's flight computer actively monitors a wide range of vehicle performance parameters, and when any of these parameters are violated, the vehicle determines is it not… — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 30, 2023

Rocket Lab's mission aborted

Rocket Lab's New Zealand subsidiary developed the Electron ultra-light carrier rocket. The components for the Rutherford engines of the rocket are produced using a 3D printer. The launches of the Electron take place from the North Island of New Zealand. However, they have a back-up window to launch the rocket within a week, but the date could change due to bad weather.

As per their recent tweet, Rocket Lab is now aiming to launch LC-1 no earlier than 4 August. Taking to the social media platform, they wrote, " 🎵 Raindrops keep falling on my launch site 🌧️ With unfavorable weather closing in on LC-1, we’re now targeting no earlier than 4 August for the launch of #WeLoveTheNightlife for @CapellaSpace 🚀"

🎵 Raindrops keep falling on my launch site 🌧️



With unfavorable weather closing in on LC-1, we’re now targeting no earlier than 4 August for the launch of #WeLoveTheNightlife for @CapellaSpace 🚀



NZT | 4 Aug, 17:00

UTC | 4 Aug, 05:00

PDT | 3 Aug, 22:00

EDT | 4 Aug, 01:00 pic.twitter.com/4h1PiMinnW — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the company's CEO, Peter Beck said on social media, " Low igniter pressure on one engine. It did not pass it’s Go test and an auto abort was called. Its not uncommon to see low pressures now and again, we just have not seen it lead to an abort for a while. My bet is a tricky pressure transducer. The team will sort it quickly."

Low igniter pressure on one engine. It did not pass it’s Go test and an auto abort was called. Its not uncommon to see low pressures now and again, we just have not seen it lead to an abort for a while. My bet is a tricky pressure transducer. The team will sort it quickly. https://t.co/CWyWTMxkug — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) July 30, 2023

The four upcoming Electron missions are set to launch from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, as per the Rocket Lab's press release. Further, the space company shared that each mission will deploy a single Acadia satellite to a 640 km mid-inclination orbit.



This will help expand the existing Capella Space SAR constellation and provide a more rapid revisit across diverse regions around the Earth. Rocket Lab will manufacture Advanced Lightband separation systems for the Capella Space satellites. These systems will allow each satellite to attach to and deploy from the Electron launch vehicle once it reaches orbit.