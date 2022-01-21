Lavrov-Blinken Talks Wrap Up; US & Russia Now 'on Clear Path To Understanding'

Despite reaching no breakthroughs in the high stakes meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, US Secretary of State said on Friday that both sides are "on a clear path to understanding". According to Sputnik, Blinken also reiterated the US threats of a “severe response” if Russia moves its troops across the border with Ukraine. In a press conference after meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State said, “We've been clear if any Russian military forces move across Ukraine's border, it will be met with [a] swift, severe, and a united response from the US and our partners and allies”.

While addressing the media, Blinken also said, “Based on our discussion, I believe we can carry forward this work of developing understanding and agreements together that ensure our mutual security”.

Blinken said Biden 'fully prepared' to meet Putin

Further, Blinken also said that US President Joe Biden is “fully prepared” to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if required. It is to note that Lavrov has previously said that concerning such a possibility that Putin is “always ready” for contacts with the American President, stated Sputnik. Blinken and Lavrov’s meeting in Geneva comes shortly after Russia held separate talks earlier this month with the US, NATO regarding the tensions prevailing near the border with Ukraine.

Blinken also described the talks with Lavrov as “frank” and “substantive”. US Secretary of State also said that the discussion with the top Russian diplomat was more a “candid exchange of concerns and ideas" rather than negotiations. A new round of negotiations between Russian and American officials will be taking place after Washington gives a written response to Moscow’s security proposals that were published in December 2021.

US to give written response on security proposals next week

In his remarks to the reporters, as per Sputnik, Lavrov said that Russia does not ‘threaten Ukrainian people’. Russian Foreign Minister also said that Blinken has vowed that Washington would be submitting a written response to Moscow’s security proposals next week. According to Lavrov, Russia hopes that the US will ‘reduce emotions’ for talks on security.

Lavrov told reporters, “Our American colleagues once again tried to put the problems on the Russian-Ukrainian border at the forefront, tried to condition everything else on the need for so-called de-escalation…But we ended with an agreement that we will be provided with written answers to all our proposals next week”.

‘Russia does not threaten Ukrainian people’

Lavrov said that Russia has never threatened the Ukrainian people and is also not planning to invade Ukraine. As per the news agency, the Russian Foreign Minister said, “You mentioned the statement that Ukraine does not pose any threat to Russia. I would like to once again remind those who are analysing our position that Russia has nowhere and never threatened the Ukrainian people.”

Further, Lavrov added that Moscow urged Washington to put pressure on Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements. Russian Foreign Minister said, “I have not heard a single argument today that would substantiate the US position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border, only concerns".

Image: AP