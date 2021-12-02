Lavrov: Lukashenko’s Remark On Russian Nukes In Belarus Driven By West's 'reckless Policy'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement on the possibility of placing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is a “very serious warning” triggered by the West’s reckless policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Lukashenko had said that Minsk would propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if NATO moves US atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe.

To this, Lavrov said, “I would take the statement as a very serious warning triggered primarily by the reckless policy that the West pursues.”

Further, according to Sputnik, Lavrov said that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement about the possibility of moving nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe is “reckless and aimed at conflict”. The Russian Foreign Minister noted that when a new coalition government was being formed in Germany, some coalition members suggested including a demand for the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Germany into the cabinet’s program.

“Stoltenberg said then that if Germany does not want the nuclear weapons, then NATO would move them eastward, so to say, to the former socialist democratic countries. What else do we have to explain to our Western colleagues to stop this kind of recklessness?" Lavrov told lawmakers, adding that Stoltenberg’s statement is aggressive.

Concerns over Russia's military build-up on Ukrainian border

Previously, Lavrov had also said that NATO was trying to drag Ukraine into its orbit and turn it into an “anti-Russia”. Moscow has even alleged that Ukraine has been deploying its forces into the conflict zone in Donbass. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over Kyiv's provocative steps to deliberately worsen the situation in the Donbass region. Russia has repeatedly said that the Western countries are also using the migrant crisis in the Belarus-Poland border as a pretext of escalating tensions and exercising pressure on Minsk.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Western officials had raised concern over the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. The US has warned Russia to stay away from aggressions in Ukraine, saying that “any move” from Moscow may trigger “serious consequences”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Moscow’s military build-up near the border “belligerent” and said that any “escalatory actions” by Russia would be of “great concern” to the US.

(Image: AP)