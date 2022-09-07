Lavrov Taunts UK PM Liz Truss Over Comments On Macron, Calls Her 'inherently Anti-Russian'

After the UK appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alleged that the newly-appointed British PM has a "pre-existing negative attitude" towards Moscow. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, September 6, Lavrov taunted Truss for saying she did not know if French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or an enemy.

During her campaign event last month, Truss asserted the "jury is out" on whether Macron was a friend or foe. Responding to this, the Russian FM stated that it would be more crucial for the United Kingdom to mend ties with its closest neighbours, especially France, under the current circumstances. Amid strained ties between France and the UK, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, however, stated that one can hope for a new start in relations between the two countries if Liz Truss becomes the UK PM.

The Russian Foreign Minister's statements came after he met with his Thailand’s counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Moscow. "I believe that Liz Truss still has a higher priority before she finally formulates her attitude towards Russia, which is patently negative. She will have to sort out relations with the UK’s neighbours, for one, to make up her mind about who French President, Emmanuel Macron, is - a friend or a foe," Lavrov stated, as per the TASS news agency. He further added that it would be more crucial for the two neighbouring nations to deal with this first than to look too far beyond their borders.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Truss has her own set of principles, which include a strict dedication to upholding the UK's interests without any regard for the opinions of others or a desire to make any compromises. "I do not think that this will help to maintain or strengthen the UK's stance on the international stage, which has clearly been dented after Brexit. London has long been actively trying to compensate for this loss of identity and influence in the European Union by taking drastic steps, including aggressive actions regarding the situation that has developed around Ukraine. We all know this," Lavrov remarked.

Truss vows to continue supporting Ukraine to counter Russia

The Russian Foreign Minister's statements came as the UK has repeatedly condemned Moscow's "unjustified" attack on Kyiv and also provided continued military as well as humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine. Meanwhile, Truss held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday and vowed to provide full support to the country to counter Russian aggression. It should be noted here that 47-year-old Truss was declared the winner of the Tory leadership election to succeed the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Truss beat her fellow Conservative Leader and former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak by a huge margin of 20,297 votes.

Image: AP