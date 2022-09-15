Lavrov To Address UNGA Session & Conduct Over 20 Meetings As US Issues Visa To Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Lavrov will address the UNGA and participate in several bilateral meetings and multilateral events. Speaking in a press briefing on September 15, Zakharova stated that around 20 dozen bilateral meetings are planned on the sidelines of the UNGA session. The statement of Zakharova comes after the US issued visas to some members of the Russian delegation, including FM Lavrov.

"During the general political discussion of the General Assembly, which will be held from September 20 to 26, he will speak at a meeting of the General Assembly, and will also take part in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events," Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing. At the moment, Sergey Lavrov's schedule is under development. About two dozen bilateral meetings are planned. These are just the requests we have received so far," she added.

Maria Zakharova underscored that Russia will defend its "principled approaches" in the upcoming session of the UNGA. She noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invited the Russian delegation to a meeting. According to Zakharova, Russia will continue to push for bolstering the UN's role in world affairs and strict observance of its Charter, including the principles of the equality of states and non-interference in domestic affairs. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson underlined that the UN must assume its status as the core of the multilateral system and remain the only universal forum for resolving the issues in the current time. Maria Zakharova emphasised that Russia is not undermining the importance of other regional forums. However, she stressed, "the United Nations is a truly universal platform."

"We will continue to advocate strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in world affairs and strict observance of its Charter, including the principles of the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. We presume that the world Organization retains the status of the core of the multilateral system and remains the only truly universal forum for solving the pressing problems of our time," Maria Zakharova said.

Russia announces US issued visa to Lavrov

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US has issued her a visa to participate in the UNGA in New York, TASS reported citing Soloviev Live TV broadcast. She stated that the US has issued a visa to members of the Russian delegation, including Lavrov and other people travelling alongside him. However, Zakharova noted that the issue of issuing visas for the rest of the delegation has not been addressed. She underscored that Russia will go ahead even if the US creates "any kind of barriers and borders" As per the news report, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said that the US has not yet issued visas to most of the Russian diplomats travelling to New York to attend the UNGA meeting.

Image: AP